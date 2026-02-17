Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, and the New Cast of SIX Take First Bows

The new Queens are in town at Six on Broadway! Beginning February 16, two newcomers joined the Queendom making their Broadway debuts - Dylan Mulvaney as Anne Boleyn and Grammy Award winner Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard. Returning from the original Broadway cast of Six are Grammy and Emmy winning Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr; and returning from the 2024 Broadway cast and North American tour of Six are Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour and Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves. Check out photos of the new cast taking their first bows below!

The company also includes Aryn Bohannon, Sierra Fermin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, and Aiyana Smash as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

The Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 174 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski