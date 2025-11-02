PUNCH Plays Final Broadway Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today, November 2, 2025 Manhattan Theatre Club's production of Punch concludes its Broadway run at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, following 23 previews and 40 regular performances. The venue will soon be home to Bug, which begins previews on December 17.

Punch was written by James Graham and directed by the Artistic Director of Nottingham Playhouse, Adam Penford. Based on the remarkable true story, Punch centers around Jacob, a young man who makes a fatal mistake that lands him in prison. But as he struggles to accept the consequences of his actions and build a new life, he finds an unusual source of salvation: the parents of the boy he killed.

The cast of Punch featured Camila Canó-Flaviá (Broadway: Network, Patriots) as Clare/Nicola, Victoria Clark (Broadway: The Snow Geese at MTC, Kimberly Akimbo, The Light in the Piazza) as Joan/Nan, Will Harrison (Film: A Complete Unknown; TV: “Daisy Jones & The Six,” “Manhunt”) as Jacob, Cody Kostro (Broadway: Six Degrees of Separation) as Raf/Sam, Piter Marek (Broadway: Cyrano de Bergerac) as Tony/Derek/DS Villers, Sam Robards (Film: A.I.: Artificial Intelligence, American Beauty; Broadway: The 39 Steps, MTC’s Absurd Person Singular) as David/Raf’s Dad, and Lucy Taylor (Broadway: Betrayal) as Mum/Wendy. Ensemble members are Kim Fischer, Jacob Orr, and Amber Reauchean Williams.