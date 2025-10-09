Photos: Timothée Chalamet and Dr. Jill Biden Visit PUNCH Cast Backstage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Timothée Chalamet and Dr. Jill Biden recently paid a visit to Punch on Broadway and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment. Check out photos of them with the cast below!

Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Punch, by James Graham, is now playing at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The cast features Camila Canó-Flaviá as Clare/Nicola, Will Harrison as Jacob, Sam Robards as David/Raf’s Dad, and Lucy Taylor as Mum/Wendy. Two-time Tony Award winner and five-time Tony nominee Victoria Clark will star as the victim’s mother, Joan, alongside Cody Kostro as Raf/Sam and Piter Marek as Tony/Derek/DS Villers.

As Jacob tears through Nottingham in a whirlwind of drugs, girls, and bar fights, he makes a fatal mistake that lands him in prison. But as he struggles to accept the consequences of his actions and build a new life, he finds an unusual source of salvation: the parents of the boy he killed.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas