Video: Inside Opening Night of PUNCH on Broadway

James Graham has two reasons to celebrate this week. His new play, Punch, not only opened on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, but also opened in London just days before.

"It's great, the casts are basically in dialogue with each other over the Atlantic," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "They send each other messages, they're really supportive of each other. I defer to them, but I think they're even learning from each other! They're two very slightly different productions. Adam [Penford], our director, has been amazing in making sure that every cast feel empowered to make their own choices."

Punch centers around Jacob, a young man who makes a fatal mistake that lands him in prison. But as he struggles to accept the consequences of his actions and build a new life, he finds an unusual source of salvation: the parents of the boy he killed.

The cast features Camila Canó-Flaviá as Clare/Nicola, Will Harrison as Jacob, Sam Robards as David/Raf’s Dad, and Lucy Taylor as Mum/Wendy. Two-time Tony Award winner and five-time Tony nominee Victoria Clark will star as the victim’s mother, Joan, alongside Cody Kostro as Raf/Sam and Piter Marek as Tony/Derek/DS Villers.

"The fact that we're playing real people who have come and basically given us their blessing... Joan kind of waved her magic wand over my head and I feel like she's blessed the production and OKed my work in it," Clark said on opening night. "It makes me feel very humble and grateful."

Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night!