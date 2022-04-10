Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Olivier Awards
Olivier Awards 2022 - Full List of Winners!

Cabaret, Life of Pi and Back to the Future scoop the big prizes

Apr. 10, 2022  
British theatre's biggest night is here at last. The Olivier Awards 2022 with Mastercard took place tonight, 10 April, at the Royal Albert Hall. The ceremony was hosted by Jason Manford and broadcast via official media partners ITV and Magic Radio. See the full list of winners below!

Cunard Best Revival

A Number at The Old Vic
Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre **Winner**
The Normal Heart at National Theatre - Olivier
The Tragedy Of Macbeth at Almeida Theatre

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre
Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre **Winner**
Spring Awakening at Almeida Theatre

Best New Play

2:22 A Ghost Story at Noël Coward Theatre
Best Of Enemies at Young Vic
Cruise at Duchess Theatre
Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre **Winner**

Mastercard Best New Musical

Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre **Winner**
The Drifters Girl at Garrick Theatre
Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at Lyric Theatre
​​​​​​​Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

7 actors who play the Tiger for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre **Winner**
Dino Fetscher for The Normal Heart at National Theatre - Olivier
Nathaniel Parker for The Mirror And The Light at Gielgud Theatre
Danny Lee Wynter for The Normal Heart at National Theatre - Olivier

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Tori Burgess for Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of) at Criterion Theatre
Liz Carr for The Normal Heart at National Theatre - Olivier **Winner**
Christina Gordon for Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of) at Criterion Theatre
Akiya Henry for The Tragedy Of Macbeth at Almeida Theatre

Best Actress

Lily Allen for 2:22 A Ghost Story at Noël Coward Theatre
Sheila Atim for Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre **Winner**
Emma Corrin for Anna X at Harold Pinter Theatre
Cush Jumbo for Hamlet at Young Vic

Best Actor

Hiran Abeysekera for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre **Winner**
Ben Daniels for The Normal Heart at National Theatre - Olivier
Omari Douglas for Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre
Charles Edwards for Best Of Enemies at Young Vic

Best Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Gabrielle Brooks for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at Lyric Theatre
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Cinderella at Gillian Lynne Theatre
Carly Mercedes Dyer for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre
Liza Sadovy for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre **Winner**

Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Clive Carter for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre
Hugh Coles for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre
Elliot Levey for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre **Winner**
Gary Wilmot for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

Best Actor In A Musical

Olly Dobson for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre
Arinzé Kene for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at Lyric Theatre
Robert Lindsay for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre
​​​​​​​Eddie Redmayne for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre **Winner**

Best Actress In A Musical

Jessie Buckley for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre **Winner**
Sutton Foster for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre
Beverley Knight for The Drifters Girl at Garrick Theatre
Stephanie McKeon for Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Rebecca Frecknall for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre **Winner**
Michael Longhurst for Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre
Kathleen Marshall for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre
Max Webster for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

Noël Coward/Geoffrey Johnson Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

The Choir Of Man at Arts Theatre
Pantoland At The Palladium at The London Palladium
Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of) at Criterion Theatre **Winner**
The Shark Is Broken at Ambassadors Theatre

Best Costume Design

Jon Morrell for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre
Christopher Oram for Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Tom Scutt for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
Catherine Zuber for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre **Winner**

d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design

Ian Dickinson for 2:22 A Ghost Story at Noël Coward Theatre
Carolyn Downing for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre
Nick Lidster for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre **Winner**
Gareth Owen for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

Anything Goes - New Orchestrations: Bill Elliott, David Chase and Rob Fisher at Barbican Theatre
Back To The Future - The Musical - Composers: Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard; Orchestrations: Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook at Adelphi Theatre
Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical - Orchestrator: Simon Hale at Lyric Theatre **Winner**
Life Of Pi - Composer: Andrew T. Mackay at Wyndham's Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer

Finn Caldwell for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre
Julia Cheng for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
Kathleen Marshall for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre **Winner**
Sonya Tayeh for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

Blue-I Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Tim Hatley for Design and Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell for Puppets for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre **Winner**
Tim Hatley for Design and Finn Ross for Video Design for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre
Derek McLane for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre
Tom Scutt for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin for Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Isabella Byrd for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
Tim Lutkin for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre
Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre **Winner**

Outstanding Achievement In Opera

Christine Rice for her performance in 4/4 at Royal Opera House
takis for set and costume design of HMS Pinafore by English National Opera at London Coliseum
Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra for Bajazet at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre **Winner**

Best New Opera Production

Bajazet at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
The Cunning Little Vixen by English National Opera at London Coliseum
Jenůfa at Royal Opera House **Winner**
Theodora at Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement In Dance

Acosta Danza for De Punta A Cabo in 100% Cuban at Sadler's Wells

Dancers for NDT2 Tour at Sadler's Wells

Arielle Smith for her choreography of Jolly Folly in Reunion by English National Ballet at Sadler's Wells **Winner**

Edward Watson for his performance in The Dante Project at Royal Opera House

Best New Dance Production

Draw From Within by Rambert Dance Company at Sadler's Wells
Revisor by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot at Sadler's Wells **Winner**
Transverse Orientation by Dance Umbrella and Sadler's Wells at Sadler's Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

10 Nights at Bush Theatre
Folk at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs
The Invisible Hand at Kiln Theatre
Old Bridge at Bush Theatre **Winner**
A Place For We at Park Theatre

Best Family Show

Billionaire Boy at Garrick Theatre
Dragons And Mythical Beasts at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
What The Ladybird Heard at Palace Theatre
Wolf Witch Giant Fairy at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre **Winner**

