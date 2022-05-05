Now Hiring: Lead Scenic Designer, Sound Engineer, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/5/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

Ogunquit Playhouse is seeking an experienced General Manager to join our team. The Ogunquit Playhouse is a not-for-profit organization committed to providing the highest quality musical theatre, with the best talent in the industry. Essential Duties and Responsibilities: 1. Provide leadership oversight and administrative direction to Human Resources, Finance, Payroll, Information Technology, and Facilities Maintenance departments. 2. Develop and execute Ogunquit Playhouse financial managem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Properties Supervisor

Start Date: June-July 2022 Florida Studio Theatre, a fast-paced and dynamic professional LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL, is seeking a Properties Supervisor for it's 5-theatre operation. The Props Supervisor is responsible for: • Oversight and execution of props (research, buying, and building) • Maintenance of the prop areas and equipment • Supervision of the props interns, volunteers and over hire staff Flexibility and potential to include a Painter or Scenic Charge compon... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Management Assistant

Florida Studio Theatre, a fast-paced and dynamic professional LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Company Management Assistant. This position will report directly to FST's Company Manager, assisting with transportation and hospitality for all guest artists from the point of hiring through departure. Responsibilities include, but not limited to: • Preparing housing, performing artist check outs, and maintaining Artist Travel Calendars... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer

Reporting to PROTOTYPE's Producer, Sarah Bellin, and working closely with Directors - Beth Morrison, Creative Producer of Beth Morrison Projects; and Kristin Marting, Founding Artistic Director of HERE - the Associate Producer shall: • Support the Festival Producer in maintaining and updating contact sheets, calendars, and programming spreadsheets. • Manage a robust Internship Program, which includes interviewing, scheduling, and managing a team of 10 - 20 volunteers. • Coordinate Venue ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scene Shop Coordinator

Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP"), one of Central Florida's oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida's only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the seventh iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the Univ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Institutional Giving and Government Relations

Since our founding in 1979 by Stephen Graham, New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has fostered a community of adventurous audiences and visionary theatremakers, bringing them together to deepen our shared understanding of the world around us. We nurture pioneering new writers like Jeremy O. Harris and Celine Song and bring them into conversation with powerhouse playwrights like Ayad Akhtar and Amy Herzog. We empower inimitable auteurs like Rachel Chavkin and Lileana Blain-Cruz and lift emerging dir... (more)

Internships - Creative: Kitchen Theatre Company Resident Fellowship Program

Kitchen Theatre Company's (KTC) seeks applicants for its Resident Fellowship Program. This program is committed to training future generations of theater professionals. At the Kitchen, the fellows play a vital role in the production and administration process and are mentored by members of the staff. KTC fellows have gone on to MFA programs and to professional theater careers throughout the United States. Fellows are in residence for an entire season (August-June). Housing and a weekly stipend... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Company manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ASSISTANT COMPANY MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic and detail-oriented individual to serve as Assistant Company Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Production Manager

At New York Theatre Workshop, we work relentlessly to empower visionary theatrea??makers and bring their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops, and education and community engagement programs. We nurture groundbreaking writers like Celine Song and Nathan Alan Davis alongside powerhouse playwrights like Amy Herzog and Ayad Akhtar. We empower inimitable auteura??directors like Rachel Chavkin and Sam Gold and give invaluable support to tremendous talents like Whitney White... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Technician (wardrobe/stitcher)

Job Title: Costume Technician (Wardrobe/Stitcher) Department: Costumes Reports To: Costume Shop Director, Shop Supervisor FLSA Status: Non-Exempt, Seasonal Full-time Pay Tier: 3 Compensation: $625-$660/week (37 weeks), competitive benefits package including health insurance, dental insurance, voluntary supplemental benefits, 401(k), vacation, sick time, and paid holidays. Desired Start Date: July 11, 2022 Summary: Under general direction, alternates Wardrobe (show call) dut... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

WPPAC is a professional 410-seat proscenium regional theatre located just 35 min from NYC that delivers high quality theatrical productions year round. From our 3+ large scale musicals to concerts, dance shows and corporate meetings, WPPAC is a go to source for top notch entertainment in Westchester. Duties include: -Primarily operates, maintains and safeguards the technical assets of the theatre, including supervising the use of lighting, sound and communications equipment as well as the use... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager

The In[HEIR]itance Project is a national arts organization that creates space for communities to navigate challenging civic conversations through collaborative theater projects inspired by inherited texts, cultures, histories, traditions, customs, and beliefs. Soon after beginning in 2015 as a national series of commissioned plays, it became clear that our unique process of using participatory theater-making to address points of discomfort within communities had legs. Our founding artists, who ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Coordinator

Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, That Golden Girls Show, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, and Pixar Putt along with several major titles in development. The Marketing Coordinato... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Wardrobe Manager

SUMMARY The Wardrobe Manager oversees the organization, run, repair, care and maintenance of completed costumes for PNB productions. Manage maintenance and running of the ballet's repertory season including supervising and working alongside the wardrobe staff, dressers and maintenance crew in the organization. The Wardrobe Manager generates all related documentation, and ensures costumes are prepared for rehearsals and performances in a timely and cost-effective manner. The Wardrobe Manager w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Wardrobe Assistant

Pacific Northwest Ballet values equity, diversity and inclusion as guiding organizational principles. We seek to reflect and embrace our community, and provide a welcoming and inclusive environment where artists, audiences, students, staff and volunteers of all backgrounds learn, collaborate, and participate for the benefit of all. SUMMARY The Wardrobe & Rentals Assistant assists with planning of day-to-day operation of the wardrobe department and running of performances. This position also... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: IT GETS BITTER - A ONE ACT DRAG DRAMADY

It Gets Bitter is a Drag-Play, which tackles themes like Conversion "therapy", rejection and acceptance within the family and community. The play is directed by Eric Parness, involves two actors, one of whom is a drag queen and the other - a pianist. The play is about an hour long. The play itself has a serious load of Drama to it but also a ton of dark humor, drag performances and video art which helps convey the story. It is also based on my life and is an incredibly personal journey which... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Arden Professional Apprentice

The Arden is seeking Arden Professional Apprentices (APAs) for the 2022/23 season. The Arden Professional Apprentice Program's philosophy is to provide a comprehensive knowledge of the inner workings of a nonprofit regional theatre. It is designed to foster future theatre leaders. The program provides apprentices with a comprehensive knowledge of the inner workings of a nonprofit regional theatre through work in EVERY aspect of operations including front of house, box office, marketing, develo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: SM/Show Caller at Company XIV

Company XIV Company XIV fuses dance, theater, circus, opera, burlesque and decadent design to create one-of-a-kind theatrical experiences inspired by the court culture which flourished under the reign of Louis XIV. Founded by Artistic Director Austin Mccormick in 2006, the company produces several 360-degree immersive productions annually at its 175-seat Théâtre XIV in Bushwick, Brooklyn. XIV's commitment to pushing boundaries is unparalleled, employing dozens of eclectic artists annually in... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Boston Lyric Opera | Casting Call | Supernumerary (Actors/Dancers)

Company Boston Lyric Opera www.blo.org Contacts Kay'mon Murrah, Artistic Coordinator auditions@blo.org Role: Supernumeraries Stage Age: Young Adult, Adult Ethnicity: Black, African American, Afro-Caribbean Gender: Male Contract Type: Letter of Agreement Role Summary: Cast Member A supernumerary is defined as "an actor without a speaking part, as one who appears in a crowd scene." In the world of the operatic stage, a supernumerary (or "Super") can take on many roles dependin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Interim Operations and Facilities Manager

The Wilma Theater is seeking an Interim Operations and Facilities Manager. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. Our FY22 operating budget is $4.2M and we seek to grow contributed revenue substantially over the next three years. The Interim Operations and Facilities Manager reports to the Artistic Director. Job Overview: Managing Facilities and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Door Shakespeare Seeks AEA SM for Summer 2022 Season

Door Shakespeare is seeking an AEA SM for its 2022 Summer Season - THE TEMPEST and THE THREE MUSKETEERS: AN ADVENTURE, WITH MUSIC. Door Shakespeare is an AEA Small Professional Theatre, Tier 5+. Weekly pay is $643. This is a 15-week contract. AEA SM PREP WEEK is the week of Monday, May 16, 2022. Show #1: THE TEMPEST, directed by Michael Stebbins First rehearsal: Monday, May 23, 2022 First performance: Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Closing date: Thursday, August 25, 2022 Show #2: THE T... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Artist

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SCENIC ARTIST Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Scenic Artist. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which... (more)

Internships - Non Theatrical: Shubert Internships

With a focus on the industry from the theatre owner's perspective, The Shubert Organization Internship Program will provide a general knowledge base of theatre administration and operations and offer hands-on project involvement as the organization prepares for the 2022-2023 theatre season. Supervision and guidance will be provided by Shubert management and staff. Each student will be assigned a specific project to complete with real time goals and objectives. Morning check in meetings with ma... (more)

Internships - Administrative: 2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP | SEASON 2022/23

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP | SEASON 2022/23 NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP 79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003 212-780-9037 adminfellowship@nytw.org https://www.nytw.org/education/2050-admin-fellowships ABOUT NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP At New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), we work relentlessly to empower visionary theatre-makers and bring their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and education and community engagement programs. We nurture pioneering new w... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Scene Shop Supervisor Mid April - Sept

Scene Shop Supervisor The historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA - the theatre where Broadway goes to summer- is accepting resumes for a Scene Shop Supervisor for our 2022 Summer Season which includes productions of Private Lives, God of Carnage, An American in Paris, Always Patsy Cline, Grease, Murder on the Orient Express and The Fantasticks. The Cape Playhouse values tradition, hard work, kindness, generosity, passion, and professionalism. The candidates must have a well-develope... (more)