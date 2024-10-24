New International WICKED Teaser Features Baby Elphaba, New Animals & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new Brazillian Wicked teaser is making the rounds, featuring footage and content not seen in previous videos. This new teaser features our first look at baby Elphaba (likely from the opening sequence of the film), along with several new animals, including fishes, frogs, lions, and more.

Some of the footage was also present in yesterday's new Doctor Dillamond promo, which offered a closer look at his Shiz University classroom. The new 30-second dubbed teaser can be seen below!

Lute pelo certo! ? #WickedFilme estreia dia 21 de novembro nos cinemas, com sessões antecipadas a partir do dia 19/11! Confira a programação em sua cidade. pic.twitter.com/NAXv2RE42g — Universal Pictures Brasil (@UniversalPicsBr) October 24, 2024

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!