Video: Explore Doctor Dillamond’s Shiz University Classroom from WICKED

Class is now in session! Wicked has released a new video offering viewers a closer look at the imaginative and quirky classroom of Doctor Dillamond. The professor, voiced by Peter Dinklage in the upcoming film, is a talking goat who serves as the History teacher at Shiz University.

In the new video, director Jon M. Chu introduces some of the unique features of his classroom which include a custom door, an accessible projector gadget, and more. Chu also explains the significance of the animal kingdom in the world of Oz which serves as a significant plot point in the story of the film.

To explore the classroom further, interested parties can also head over to the official Shiz University website where they can take a quiz from Doctor Dillamond about the history of Oz. Watch the new video now!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!