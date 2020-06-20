Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 5!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 5 in the college category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 5.
Hosea Mundi from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy
"Get ready" (The Temptations)
Click Here for More Information on Hosea Mundi
READ: For Hosea Mundi, Theatre is All About Connecting
Steven Klenk from Millikin University
Quiet
Click Here for More Information on Steven Klenk
READ: Steven Klenk Wants to Be in the Ensemble of Wicked One Day
Kalen Robinson from Howard University
Home
Click Here for More Information on Kalen Robinson
READ: Musical Theatre is a Big Part of Kalen Robinson's Purpose
Murilo Ohl from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy
Proud of Your Boy
Click Here for More Information on Murilo Ohl
READ: Murilo Ohl Talks About His Before-Show 'Theater Pray' Ritual
Willem Butler from Elon University
Top of the World
Click Here for More Information on Willem Butler
READ: Willem Butler Talks About Stepping Onto a Broadway Stage
And the judges saved...
Chiara Miller from Northeastern State University
Quiet - Jonathan Reid Gealt
Click Here for More Information on Chiara Miller
READ: Chiara Miller Finds the Confidence of Self-Expression in Performing
Last night our judges for the college round, Kate Rockwell, Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, and guest judges Orfeh and Andy Karl, saved Chiara Miller.
Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.
Additional first place prizes include:
-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.
-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.
-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Disney+ has shared a first look Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Hamilton film, coming to the streamer on July 3!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Barnes & Noble Closes Its Doors at Upper East Side Location
According to Patch.com, Barnes & Nobles Upper East Side has closed its doors at 150 East 86th St. in search of a smaller location in the neighborhood.... (read more)
Return of West End Productions of HAMILTON, LES MIS, PHANTOM, and MARY POPPINS Delayed Until 2021
Cameron Mackintosh, his producing partners and Delfont Mackintosh Theatres have made the decision to delay the return of their productions of Les Misé... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Plans London Palladium Test In July To Prove Theatres Can Reopen
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning (19 June), composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that he's going to run a reopening test ... (read more)