Chiara Miller Finds the Confidence of Self-Expression in Performing - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Chiara Miller, a 2024 graduate of Northeastern State University, continues on this week into our top 10!

What does musical theatre mean to you?

I auditioned for my first musical theatre performance at the age of 10 and knew instantly that this was something I wanted to do forever. Up until then, I had struggled with extreme shyness and social anxiety. Performing arts provided me with a form of self-expression that inspired me. It helped me grow into the person that I am today, while allowing me to create a world for people to escape.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

I had the pleasure of seeing Hamilton at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center and even though my seat was in the last row on the top floor, I was completely blown away by the brilliant choreography, the movable set, the ensemble, as well as the vocal performances.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

Even though I have lost many events due to COVID-19, I was asked by Muskogee Little Theater to play the role of Marty in Grease. Now, every evening I am happily busy rehearsing for our upcoming shows in early June.

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 5 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 17th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 18th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

