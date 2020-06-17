Steven Klenk Wants to Be in the Ensemble of Wicked One Day - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Steven Klenk, a 2022 graduate of Millikin University, continues on this week into our top 10!

Share a memory from seeing a show.

One of my favorite memories in a theatre would have to be when I saw the revival of Once On This Island on Broadway. It truly was one of the most gorgeous productions I have ever seen, and is one of the greatest theatrical experiences I have ever had. I was so amazed at the atmosphere that was created in that room, and in awe of the performances that I saw. I loved it so much, I saw it 2 times. The second time being the closing performance, and wow, let me tell ya, there is nothing like being in the audience of a closing performance on Broadway. I get chills thinking about the energy and love that filled the room that night. Never had I experienced anything like it before, and I left the performance that night overwhelmed with emotions and indescribable inspiration.

What is your favorite musical and why?

I have been a Wizard of Oz fan since birth, so it's no secret that Wicked is my favorite musical. I think I make that pretty clear to everyone I meet! I have such a profound appreciation for every element of the show. From the story, to the music, costume design, scenic design, lighting design, and iconic end to Act 1, this show amazes me every single time I see it. And every time I do, I watch the ensemble that gets sing under Elphaba at the end of Defying Gravity and hope one day I can be up there too.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I have been doing the usual quarantine doings - baking because all of a sudden I think I'm good at it, knitting to pass time, enjoying family time, and binge watching Grey's Anatomy with no apology. I'm also I huge advocate for naps, so I have been indulging in a lot of those too.

