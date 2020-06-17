Murilo Ohl Talks About His Before-Show 'Theater Pray' Ritual - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Murilo Ohl, a 2020 graduate of The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in NYC, listened to judge Courtney Reed's request and is back this week singing 'Proud of Your Boy' from Aladdin!

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I have been trying to work on my special skills during quarantine, especially juggling. I also have been facetiming friends to dance and working out with my roommate to keep the body moving. I am having now the opportunity to get in touch more frequently with my friends and family back home that I miss dearly.

What is your favorite musical and why?

My favorite musical is Wicked because it is the reason I decided to study theatre and it always reminds me of how much everything is possible. It was the most visceral reaction I ever had watching a show and I remember thinking about it for days after the first time I saw it. It teaches me something new every time I experience it and makes me want to work hard and study to be there one day.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

A fond memory I have from past productions I was in is the moment prior the beginning of a show. Back home, my theater group would gather around in a circle and hold hands to say our 'theatre pray': "I hold my hand against yours so that together we can do what I can't, what I don't want, and what I won't do alone. I need you!". I always felt it in my heart since I truly believe that to keep theatre alive we cannot do it by ourselves.

Want to see Murilo in the top 5? Vote for him HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 5 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 17th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 18th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You