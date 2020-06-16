Willem Butler Talks About Stepping Onto a Broadway Stage for the First Time - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Willem Butler, a 2022 graduate of Elon University, keeps delivering performances that wow the judges with his talent and filming equipment!

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

One of my favorite memories is from when I was in Beauty and the Beast and I bowed with all my best friends all onstage together for the last time. I love my friends so much and I can't thank them enough for always supporting me and loving me through everything. They are the best.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

I am friends with a Elon alumni Matthew Meigs who at the time was on broadway in carousel. After the show he brought me backstage and I remember standing onstage with him and realizing that being on broadway is a reality for my life. Up until that point it seemed like a dream that was unreachable but being on that stage with Matt and staring at the set I could feel the possibility being there. It was incredible.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I have been mainly making videos and finishing up school. I am a freelance videographer and photographer and have had a lot of people come to me with jobs since everything is online. I also have been playing with my four pets and going on walks with my parents.

