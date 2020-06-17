Musical Theatre is a Big Part of Kalen Robinson's Purpose - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Kalen Robinson, a 2020 graduate of Howard University, keeps stepping up her game week after week!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I applied for this competition because I was sad about no longer being in classes for my major. I just graduated the last day to submit and I felt like I needed to do theatre in any way shape or form, so I submitted on a whim with hopes to move to the next round.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

My dad, brother, and I LOVED the Hamilton soundtrack. We knew every word. My mom surprised us with season tickets to the FOX theatre in Atlanta and last on the list was Hamilton! I remember being in the theatre trying so hard not to sing and rap along. It was amazing!

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theatre is a big part of my purpose. I could not see myself doing anything else in life. It means I can tell stories of other people and impact audiences to leave a little better, a little lighter, or a little wiser than they came.

