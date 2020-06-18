For Hosea Mundi, Theatre is All About Connecting - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Hosea Mundi, a 2022 graduate of The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in LA, continues on this week into our top 10!

What does musical theatre mean to you?

One word, "connect." Musical theatre is a platform that I use to bond with human beings from all different kinds of backgrounds. To be able to gather all kinds of people into one room and get them to laugh, and cry with one another, is what I cherish the most.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

I come from a very traditional Cameroonian family. Everyone in the family is in the medical field except for me. It took years to finally get their blessing to allow me to pursue my dream. The night when they gave me the okay was during my final performance of the wedding singer. In my final song "when it's your wedding day" I looked out into the audience and everyone was up in their seats, and in the front row was my entire family, cheering and screaming at me. I immediately broke down and began to cry onstage. At that moment, I knew I had received their blessing.

What is your favorite musical and/or play and why?

My favorite musical is in the heights. The story it tells is relates to people from all different kinds of backgrounds. It taught me the benefits of feeling lost, or not being able to find your way. It taught me to instead rather focus on where you want to end up, and where you want to go. You will eventually get there. Don't worry so much about how. Nina Rosario journey influenced me the most from the show.

Want to see Hosea in the top 5? Vote for him HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 5 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 17th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 18th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You