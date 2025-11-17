 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Erin Morton Performs 'Kindergarten Boyfriend' From HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

The production is currently running at New World Stages, and was recently extended through May 24, 2026.

By: Nov. 17, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




Erin Morton, currently starring as Martha Dunnstock in the off-Broadway production of Heathers the Musical, recently took the stage on the Tamron Hall Show for a performance of "Kindergarten Boyfriend."

The production is currently running at New World Stages, and was recently extended through May 24, 2026. In another part of the talk show, Morton sat down with Hall to discuss her experience in the production and how she got the role after a video of her singing went viral online. Watch the conversation below.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O’Keefe, based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, started performances June 22, 2025 and officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers stars Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney (Broadway: & Juliet, Dear Evan Hansen) as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes (Broadway: Almost Famous, Back to the Future) as Jason “J.D.” Dean, McKenzie Kurtz (Broadway: Frozen, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked) as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy (Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo; National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Heather DukeElizabeth Teeter (Broadway: Beetlejuice, The Crucible) as Heather McNamara, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Broadway: Hairspray, Xanadu, Beetlejuice) as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon (National Tours: Wicked, Disney’s Aladdin) as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt KellyBen Davis (Broadway: Once Upon a Mattress, La Boheme) as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal (Broadway: Bad Cinderella; National Tour: My Fair Lady) as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Heathers The Musical Key Chain
Heathers The Musical Key Chain
Buy a Heathers The Musical Pin Set
Heathers The Musical Pin Set
Buy a Heathers The Musical Names Tote
Heathers The Musical Names Tote
Buy a Heathers The Musical Scrunchie Set
Heathers The Musical Scrunchie Set

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos