Video: Erin Morton Performs 'Kindergarten Boyfriend' From HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Erin Morton, currently starring as Martha Dunnstock in the off-Broadway production of Heathers the Musical, recently took the stage on the Tamron Hall Show for a performance of "Kindergarten Boyfriend."

The production is currently running at New World Stages, and was recently extended through May 24, 2026. In another part of the talk show, Morton sat down with Hall to discuss her experience in the production and how she got the role after a video of her singing went viral online. Watch the conversation below.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O’Keefe, based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, started performances June 22, 2025 and officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.