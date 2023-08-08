MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Moulin Rouge! playing on Broadway?

Moulin Rouge! is running on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. It is located at 302 West 45th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Moulin Rouge! on Broadway?

The Al Hirschfeld Theatre is just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7) and slightly further, 42nd Street- Bryant Park (B, D, F, M).

When did Moulin Rouge! open on Broadway?

Moulin Rouge! began previews on June 28, 2019 and offically opened on Broadway on July 25, 2019. It is the nineth longest-running show currently open on Broadway.

Is Moulin Rouge! playing outside of New York City?

Yes! In addition to Broadway, Moulin Rouge! is currently touring the US and playing in London's West End at the Piccadilly Theatre. It can also currently be seen in in Melbourne and Cologne. It made its Asian premiere in Seoul and went on to play in Tokyo in summer 2023.

What is Moulin Rouge! based on?

Moulin Rouge! is based on Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film of the same name, released by 20th Century Studios. Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The film uses the musical setting of the Montmartre Quarter of Paris and is the final part of Luhrmann's "Red Curtain Trilogy." Puccini's opera La bohème, which Luhrmann directed at the Sydney Opera House in 1993, was a key source of the plot for Moulin Rouge!.

What is Moulin Rouge! about?

Moulin Rouge! is set in the Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France, during the Belle Epoque at the turn of the 20th century. The musical relates the story of Christian, a young composer, who falls in love with cabaret actress Satine, who is the star of the Moulin Rouge.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love.

Who wrote Moulin Rouge!?

Moulin Rouge! features a book by Tony winner John Logan. As in the film, the score celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

How long is Moulin Rouge!?

Moulin Rouge! is 2 hours and 25 minutes, including one intermission.

What days of the week does Moulin Rouge! play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in Moulin Rouge!?

The main characters in Moulin Rouge! include: Christian, Satine, Harold Zidler, The Duke de Monroth, Toulouse-Lautrec, Santiago, Nini, La Chocolat, Arabia and Babydoll.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge!?

The opening night cast of Moulin Rouge! included: Aaron Tveit (Christian), Karen Olivo (Satine), Danny Burstein (Harold Zidler), Tam Mutu (The Duke de Monroth), Sahr Ngaujah (Toulouse-Lautrec), Ricky Rojas (Santiago), and Robyn Hurder (Nini).

Is the original Broadway cast still in Moulin Rouge!?

For the most part, no. The show has welcomed many replacement performers since it opened in 2019.

What songs are in Moulin Rouge!?

Musical numbers in Moulin Rouge! include:

"Welcome To The Moulin Rouge!" - Company

"Bohemian Ideas"- Christian

"Truth Beauty Freedom Love" - Christian, Toulouse-Lautrec, Santiago

"The Sparkling Diamond" - Satine and Company

"Shut Up And Raise Your Glass" - Company

"Firework" - Satine

"Your Song" - Christian and Satine

"So Exciting! (The Pitch Song)" - Zidler, Toulouse-Lautrec, Christian, Santiago, Satine and Monroth

"Sympathy For The Duke" - Monroth, Satine and Company

"Nature Boy" - Toulouse-Lautrec and Christian

"Elephant Love Medley" - Christian, Satine and Company

"Backstage Romance" - Santiago, Nini and Company

"Come What May" - Christian and Satine

"Only Girl In A Material World" - Monroth, Satine and Company

"Chandelier" - Company

"El Tango De Roxanne" - Christian and Company

"Crazy Rolling" - Christian, Satine and Company

"Your Song Reprise" - Satine, Christian and Company

"Finale (Come What May)" - Christian and Company

"More More More! (Encore)" - Company

Does Moulin Rouge! have a cast recording?

Yes! The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann’s label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Cast Album chart.

Did Moulin Rouge! win any awards?

Yes! Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Can I bring my child to Moulin Rouge!?

Yes! Moulin Rouge! is recommended for ages 12 and up.

How do I get tickets to Moulin Rouge!?

Does Moulin Rouge! have a lottery?

Yes! Enter for a chance to purchase $42.50 Lucky Seats for Moulin Rouge! The Musical in New York, NY! To enter you'll need a Lucky Seat account, so sign up or log in here! Drawings will begin on 11:00 AM EDT and will continue throughout the day as needed. If selected as a winner, be sure to check your email with details and the purchase deadline.

