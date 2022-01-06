MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Postpones Launch in Chicago

The producers of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL and Broadway In Chicago announced today that due to the rapidly-changing COVID landscape, the North American tour will now launch at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre with performances beginning Saturday, March 19, 2022 through Saturday, May 14, 2022. The change in engagement dates have allowed the producers to make the pro-active decision to slightly delay the start of the rehearsal and production period due to the fast-moving Omicron variant.

The show was initially set to begin its Chicago engagement on February 26. The tour was previously set to launch from New Orleans' Saenger Theatre in November, but the run was postponed.

Patrons currently with tickets between February 26 through March 18, 2022, will be notified by email with their new date.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy