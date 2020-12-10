Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on BWW Cabaret Awards

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!

The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and productions in New York from October 1st, 2019 to September 30th, 2020. Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least two of three shows) during this eligibility period.

PLEASE NOTE: As in previous years, nominees in all categories, excluding the Special Event and Major Recording categories, will have had to performed at least three shows during this eligibility period.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite venues, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Cabaret:

Best Alternative Cabaret Show

Molly Pope - Molly Pope, A Gay Man, and a Piano - The Duplex - 2020 22%

Shakina Nayfack - Manifest: Pussy - Joe's Pub - 2019 18%

Amber Martin - Bathhouse Bette - Joe's Pub - 2020 15%

Best Arrangement

Jaime Lozano for 'Dreamer' - Songs By An Immigrant - The Green Room 42, Joe's Pub - 2019 12%

Blake Allen for 'Mack the Knife' - An Evening With Frank Sinatra - The Green Room 42 - 2019 12%

Jon Weber for 'Our Time' - #sondheimmontage - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2018 7%

Best Burlesque Show or Act

Members Only Boylesque - Members Only Boylesque - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 25%

Burlesk At Birdland - Burlesk At Birdland - Birdland - 2019 24%

Le Scandal - Le Scandal Burlesque - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 20%

Best Club House Manager/Concierge

Sidney Myer - Dont Tell Mama - Dont Tell Mama - 2019 23%

Kenny Bell - Laurie Beechman Theatre - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 12%

Cassi Mikat - Feinstein's/54 Below - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019 12%

Best Comedy Act

Joan Rivers - Joan Rivers - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2010 34%

Julie Halston - Judge Julie Presiding - Birdland - 2020 18%

Lewis Black - New Year's Eve With Lewis Black - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2013 15%

Best Debut Show - One Night Only

Ty Herndon - Ty Herndon - Joe's Pub - 2019 15%

Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young - DnA - Birdland - 2019 11%

Roberto Araujo - Do You Dream In Spanish? - The Green Room 42 - 2019 9%

Best Debut Show - Run of Shows

Ryan McCartan - Ryan McCartan - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019 19%

Jennifer Barnhart - It's About Time! - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 12%

Hannah Jane - On My Way - Don't Tell Mama - 2018 10%

Best Director

Will Nunziata - Over Here!, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, The Birthday Bash, Sing Happy!, Miss Peggy Lee: In Her Own Words and Music - The Triad, 54 Below, The Green Room 42 - 2019 17%

Faith Prince - In Other Words - Cultural Council for Palm Beach County on YouTube - 2020 17%

Lennie Watts - By The Book, THOSE GIRLS, The Happiness Project - Don't Tell Mama - 2016 8%

Best Documentarian of Cabaret, Photography or Film/Video

Helane Blumfield, photographer - Meg Flather Cabaret Sisterhood, Liora Michelle - The Greedy Soprano, Staff photography Laurie Beechman Theatre - Don't Tell Mama - 2019 22%

Alex Pearlman, filmmaker - Sondheim Unplugged, Living For Today 6 - Feinstein's/54 Below, Joe's Pub - 2015 21%

Kevin Alvey, photographer - Broadway At Birdland, Cast Party - Birdland - 2019 15%

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Miss Coco Peru - The Taming of Tension - Birdland Theater - 2018 20%

Jackie Cox - I Dream of Jackie - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2017 17%

Jinkx Monsoon - Jinkx Sings Everything - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2017 10%

Best Duo Show

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - Sundays 2012 - 2020 - Bemelmans at The Carlyle Hotel - 2020 48%

Leanne Borghesi & Marta Sanders - Show Broads - Birdland - 2019 16%

The Drinkwater Brothers - The Drinkwater Brothers - Don't Tell Mama, The Green Room 42, Birdland Theater - 2019 12%

Best Ensemble Soloist

Chris Messina - The Boy Band Brunch - The Green Room 42 - 2019 10%

Alyssa Muniz - Bridging The Gap - 54 Below, Birdland Theater - 2019 10%

Kerry Conte - An Evening With... Series - The Green Room 42 - 2019 8%

Best Filmed Show, Created in Quarantine

Viva Broadway! - Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices - Playbill Online - 2020 17%

Jessica Vosk - Radio Free Birdland - Birdland Theater - 2020 14%

Klea Blackhurst - The Ethel Merman Playbill Project - Facebook - 2020 11%

Best Filmed Show, Presented From Archival Video

Karen Mason - Mason At Mama's In March. Dir.: Barry Kleinbort MD.: Christopher Denny, Filmographer: Michael Lee Stever, Mastered: Paul Rolnick - Don't Tell Mama - 2020 40%

Jaime Lozano & The Familia - Songs By An Immigrant - Joe's Pub - 2020 22%

Mauricio Martinez - De Mexico to Broadway - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2020 19%

Best Group Show

Jaime Lozano - Songs By An Immigrant - Joe's Pub - 2019 20%

THOSE GIRLS - THOSE GIRLS Sing The Boys Vol. 1 - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 17%

Mama's Boys - Mama's Boys - Don't Tell Mama - 2019 17%

Best Host or Emcee of a Cabaret Show

Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Cast Party - Birdland - 2019 24%

Susie Mosher - The Lineup With Susie Mosher - Birdland Theater - 2019 17%

Ben Cameron - Broadway Sessions - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 7%

Best Jazz Combo - With or Without Vocals

Jane Monheit Quintet - Jane Monheit Quintet - Birdland - 2019 28%

The Jennifer Pace Quartet - The Jennifer Pace Quartet - The Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2020 21%

Matt Baker & His Sextet - A Rhapsody of Gershwin - Birdland - 2019 16%

Best Jazz Vocalist

Billy Stritch - Let's Start The New Year Right - Birdland Theater - 2020 41%

Gabrielle Stravelli - Picking Up My Pieces: Gabrielle Stravelli Sings Willie Nelson - Birdland - 2019 16%

Cyrille Aimee - A Sondheim Adventure - Birdland - 2019 12%

Best Junior Performer (Under age 18)

Ava Nicole Frances - Hell On Earth - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2020 52%

Lizzie Buller - Cabaret On The Couch - YouTube - 2020 21%

Indie Richard - Cabaret On The Couch - YouTube - 2020 16%

Best Lighting Design

Marty Gasper - Broadway Sings Sarah Bareilles Unplugged - The Green Room 42 - 2019 36%

JP Perreaux - Sullivan and Harnar Sing Harnick and Strouse - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 26%

Abby Judd - What Just Happened - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2017 21%

Best Live Streamed Concert

Diana DeGarmo - Gemini - YouTube - 2020 28%

Melissa Errico & Adam Gopnik - Love, Desire, and Mystery - fi:af - 2020 22%

Blaine Alden Krauss - A Moment of Clarity - YouTube - 2020 14%

Best Live Streamed Regularly Scheduled Music Show

Billy Stritch - Billy's Place - Facebook Live - 2020 36%

Marie's Crisis - Marie's Place - Facebook Live - 2020 20%

Sean Patrick Murtagh - The Pantsless Living Room Concert Series - Facebook Live - 2020 10%

Best Music Video Created in Quarantine

Constantine Maroulis - Live Your Life for Nick Cordero - YouTube - 2020 13%

Ava Nicole Frances - One World - YouTube - 2020 11%

The Boy Band Project - Back Here - YouTube - 2020 10%

Best Musical Comedy Cabaret

Jinkx Monsoon - The Vaudevillians - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2013 26%

Adam B. Shapiro - Guide to the Perfect Breakup - The Duplex - 2012 15%

Michael Kirk Lane - Just Because - Don't Tell Mama - 2019 13%

Best Musical Director

Billy Stritch - Cast Party, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, Luba Mason - Birdland - 2019 19%

Benjamin Rauhala - Broadway Princess Party, Jeremy Jordan: Carry On - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019 12%

Jaime Lozano - Latinxo, Songs By An Immigrant, A Never-Ending Lind - Joe's Pub, The Green Room 42 - 2019 10%

Best Open-Mic Show

Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Cast Party - Birdland 2019 44%

Ben Cameron - Broadway Sessions - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 18%

Sue Matsuki - Jazz Brunch - Pangea - 2020 11%

Best Original Song

Susie Mosher for 'The Changing Table' - The Changing Table - Facebook Live - 2020 16%

Jaime Lozano for 'Dreamer' - Songs By An Immigrant - The Green Room 42 - 2019 15%

The Boy Band Project for 'Jingle My Bells' - Boy Band Brunch - The Green Room 42 - 2019 12%

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Musician

Drew Wutke Marie's Crisis - 2020 29%

Natte Buccieri Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's, The Duplex - 2020 19%

Joe Regan Dont Tell Mama - 2019 13%

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Vocalist

Michelle Dowdy Dont Tell Mama - 2019 29%

Jennifer Pace Marie's Crisis / Brandy's - 2019 23%

Tara Martinez Don't Tell Mama - 2019 17%

Best Producer of a Virtual Program

Jim Caruso & Ruby Locknar - Virtual Halston - The Cast Party Network on YouTube - 2020 17%

Ruby Locknar - Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party, Mason's Makin' Music - The Cast Party Network on YouTube, Facebook Live, YouTube - 2020 15%

Scott Barbarino - Piano Bar Live! - Facebook Live, Broadway on Demand, Youtube - 2020 13%

Best Record Producer

Jaime Lozano - American Soul/Latin Heart, Songs By An Immigrant, Never-Ending Line - Broadway Records - 2016 30%

Joshua Hinck and Scott Wasserman - Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream - Broadway Records - 2020 20%

Mitchell Walker - A Brass Act, Play On, So Good - Walker Records - 2014 18%

Best Recording, Commercial

Marty Thomas - Slow Dancing With a Boy - Broadway Records - 2020 15%

Blackhurst, Caruso, & Stritch - Christmas At Birdland - Provident - 2020 13%

Jaime Lozano - Songs By An Immigrant - Broadway Records - 2020 11%

Best Recording, Independent

Michelle Dowdy - A Brass Act - Walker Records - 2014 25%

Nicolas King - On Another Note - Nicolas King Label - 2017 17%

Ava Nicole Frances & Charlo Crossley - Mutual Admiration Society Live - Producers Daddios Productions - 2020 16%

Best Recurring Series

Jim Caruso - Broadway At Birdland 2004 - 2020 - Birdland - 2020 20%

Feinstein's/54 Below - 54 Sings - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019 19%

Blake Allen - An Evening with... Series - The Green Room 42 - 2019 10%

Best Regularly Scheduled Chat Program

Seth Rudetsky / James Wesley - Stars in the House - Stars in the House com - 2020 49%

Julie Halston - Virtual Halston - The Cast Party Network on YouTube - 2020 12%

Richard Skipper - Richard Skipper Celebrates - YouTube - 2020 9%

Best Regularly Scheduled Virtual Lounge/Piano Bar Program

Marie's Crisis - Marie's Group - Facebook Live - 2020 39%

Brandy's - Brandy's Live Streams - Facebook Live - 2020 20%

Mark Weiser - Dueling Pianos on Facebook - Facebook Live - 2020 15%

Best Regularly Scheduled Virtual Open Mic Program

Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - YouTube - 2020 49%

Nora Lyn Kennedy - Thirsty Thursday with Nora Lyn Kennedy - Dont Tell Mama - 2020 10%

Lennie Watts - Singnasium Singapalooza - Zoom - 2020 10%

Best Revue

Blackhurst, Caruso & Stritch - A Swinging Birdland Christmas - Birdland - 2019 41%

KT Sullivan and Jeff Harnar - #sondheimmontage - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2018 30%

Deborah Grace Winer - New York Big City Songbook - Birdland Theater - 2019 16%

Best Show

Michelle Dowdy - A Brass Act - Feinstein's at 54 below - 2013 15%

Jeff Harnar - Carried Away: Jeff Harnar Sings Comden and Green - Birdland Theater - 2019 11%

Sidney Myer - Sidney Myer Live! - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2018 10%

Best Show Art

Ray DeForest & Richard Becker - The Doris Dear Christmas Special - The Triad - 2017 10%

Design - Helane Blumfield, Photos - Christopher Boudewyns - 4 Women, 4 Stories - Don't Tell Mama - 2019 8%

Design - Hope Royaltey, Photo - Gene Reed - The Lineup with Susie Mosher - Birdland Theater - 2019 7%

Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director

Sean Harkness - Sean Harkness - 2020 32%

Steve Doyle - Steve Doyle - 2020 22%

Matt Scharfglass - Matt Scharfglass - 2019 14%

Best Show, Celebrity

Juan Pablo Di Pace - An Evening With Juan Pablo Di Pace - Feinstein's/54 Below, The Green Room 42 - 2019 12%

Jeremy Jordan - Carry On - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019 9%

Chita Rivera - A Lot of Livin' To Do - 54 Below - 2019 9%

Best Sound Design

Amanda Raymond 54 Below - 2020 41%

Marty Gasper - Broadway Sings Sara Bareilles Unplugged - The Green Room 42 - 2019 36%

Abby Judd - What Just Happened - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2017 24%

Best Special Event, Multiple

Will Nunziata - Over Here! - The Triad - 2019 13%

Joe Iconis - Joe Iconis Christmas - 54 Below - 2019 12%

Marty Thomas - Second Chance Prom - The Green Room 42 - 2020 11%

Best Special Event, Solo

Marilyn Maye - New Year's Eve Extravaganza - Birdland Theater - 2019 19%

Lillias White - A Lillias White Christmas - The Green Room 42 - 2019 18%

Melissa Manchester - Celebrating 'The Fellas' CD Release - Birdland - 2017 13%

Best Spoken Word Cabaret Show (May feature up to 4 songs but no more)

Will Nolan - Leola: Gay History for Straight People - The Green Room 42 - 2019 37%

Karen Finley - Grabbing Pussy - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2018 24%

Tulis McCall - Monologues and Madness - Pangea - 2019 12%

Best Swing Act, Solo or Band

Nicolas King - Nicolas King - Birdland, Beach Cafe, The Surrey - 2019 50%

Fleur Seule - Allyson Briggs & Fleur Seule Celebrate Ella Fitzgerald - Birdland, Feinstein's/54 Below - 2018 29%

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra - Official Unofficial APAP Closing - Laurie Beechman - 2020 22%

Best Tribute Show

Clint Homes & Billy Stritch - Straighten Up and Fly Right: The Music of Nat 'King' Cole - Birdland - 2019 28%

Sean Patrick Murtagh - Mario! A Salute to the Great Mario Lanza - The Green Room 42 - 2019 17%

Christine Andreas - Piaf: No Regrets - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2018 16%

Best Variety Show

Susie Mosher - The Lineup With Susie Mosher - Bridland - 2019 50%

Alexandra Silber - I WISH: The Roles That Could Have Been - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019 26%

Ricky Ritzel - Ricky Ritzel's Broadway - Don't Tell Mama - 2019 16%

Best Vocal Group

The Skivvies - The Skivvies Concerts - Joe's Pub - 2019 41%

THOSE GIRLS - THOSE GIRLS Sing The Boys Vol. 1 - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 28%

The Boy Band Project - The Boy Band Brunch - The Green Room 42 - 2019 26%

Best Vocalist

Debbie Wileman - A Song A Day, A Song Today - Facebook, YouTube - 2020 18%

Marissa Rosen - The Skivvies, Second Chance Prom, An Evening With... Series - Joe's Pub, The Green Room 42 - 2019 11%

Klea Blackhurst - A Swingin' Birdland Christmas, New York: Big City Songbook, The Best of Times, One of the Girls - Birdland, Birdland Theater, Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019 6%

Best Zoom Show, Performed In Real-Time

Peter Michael Marino - Desperately Seeking the Exit Online Live - Zoom - 2020 36%

Ari Axelrod - A Celebration of Jewish Broadway - Facebook Live - 2020 35%

Danny Bacher - Danny Bacher in the House...Literally!!! - Metropolitan Zoom - 2020 29%