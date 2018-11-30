Jokesters Comedy Club Brings Nightly Funny To Las Vegas

Featuring professional, live standup comedy 7 nights a week. Jokesters Comedy Club is the only full time, professional comedy club in downtown Las Vegas overlooking the historical Freemont Street Experience.

Jokesters received the 2018 "Best Comedy Club" Silver Award from the Las Vegas Review Journal and produces Jokesters TV available nationally and showcases comedians seen on Comedy Central, HBO, Dry Bar Comedy, The Tonight Show, Conan, BET, Showtime, YouTube, Netflix, The Bob & Tom Show, Howard Stern, Amazon as well as shining the light on the next generation of comedy superstars.

Located on the 2nd floor showroom inside the D Casino Hotel Jokesters Comedy Club Las Vegas was already named Best Comedy Club by Casino Player's Magazine and one of the Best New Shows by Vegas.com Jokesters Comedy Club offers FREE Valet and validated self-parking and there is no 'drink minimum'.

Besides the regular professional headliners appearing nightly at Jokesters, celebrities are always popping in to do guest sets and you never know who might appear unannounced. "One of the reasons comedians love to perform at Jokesters is that we are truly a comics showroom", said producer/comedian Don Barnhart. Barnhart has been a resident headliner in Las Vegas for the last 14 years and when he's not on tour, you can catch him as one of the rotating headliners at Jokesters.

Many of the comedians performing at Jokesters Comedy Club also spend time overseas entertaining the troops with Don Barnhart's Battle Comics, which is why Jokesters always offers ½ admission to active military at his venue.

Jokesters Comedy Club is located inside The D Casino Showroom, which is also home for many of Ivory Star Productions Shows including Friends - The Musical Parody, Marriage Can Be Murder, Laughternoon and Jokesters Comedy Club.

Tickets for Jokesters Comedy Club start at $29.95 and seating is on a first come first served basis although VIP seating and group discounts are available.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgHpOlzl_qnX64tdLwc-g4g/featured

Location: Located in the heart of Fremont Street Jokesters Comedy is on the 2nd floor Inside The D Casino Hotel 301 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101

Phone: (702) 388-2111

Age: Jokesters Comedy Club is an 18 and over event. No minors allowed.

For Tickets: Tickets for current or upcoming shows can be purchased online at thed.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=10

For more information, please contact Don Barnhart at http://www.jokesterslasvegas.com

