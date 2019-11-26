Join Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and More at Exclusive Fan Signing Event for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Cast Album

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording will get a vinyl release on Friday, December 13. To celebrate, cast members Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder will appear at Sony Square NYC on Friday, December 13 from 3:30pm to 5:30pm to sign copies of the vinyl and/or CD for fans.

Beginning Tuesday, December 10, fans can purchase an early copy of the Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording on both CD and vinyl at Sony Square NYC (25 Madison Avenue). Fans will receive a wristband with purchase. On December 13, each customer going through the signing line must have a wristband along with the copy of the Moulin Rouge! The Musical cast album vinyl or cd that they purchased at Sony Square. Wristbands are limited and will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. Sony Square NYC only accepts credit card payment. Cast appearance subject to change.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).

The design team includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The cast includes Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

The ensemble and swings include Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Joe Beauregard, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Yurel Echezarreta, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the Standby for Satine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

"Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful," raves Ben Brantley of The New York Times. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre," says Johnny Oleksinski of the NY Post. And Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly concludes that "it's easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years."

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 18 years ago.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artistes stepped out into the limelight.

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical US national tour launches in November 2020 at New Orleans' Saenger Theatre. The musical will have its Australian premiere at Melbourne's Regent Theatre in 2021 and open in London's West End at the Piccadilly Theatre in March 2021.

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording is now nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The album, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart.





