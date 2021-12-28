HAMILTON in Los Angeles Cancels Performances Through January 23

As a result of rigorous health and safety testing protocols, the Los Angeles production of HAMILTON at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre has discovered COVID-19 breakthrough cases.

Performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre are cancelled through January 23, 2022. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

In the ongoing effort to ensure the well being of the cast and crew of HAMILTON, as well as that of the theatergoing public, performances of HAMILTON are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

"With COVID-19 cases still rising in Los Angeles each day, the Omicron variant has yet to peak, and we expect many refunds and suppressed sales for the next several weeks," says Producer Jeffrey Seller. "In consultation with our epidemiologist, we are proactively and immediately cancelling performances thru January 23. We look forward to resuming performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre with a complete and healthy company in 2022."

Tickets for upcoming performances may be purchased at the Official website for Broadway in Hollywood: www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/HamiltonLA.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.