HAMILTON Has Already Sold Estimated 250,000 Advance Tickets in Australia

The latest production of Hamilton just went up down under. The musical, which just opened at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, is now selling tickets through November and fans can't get enough. Variety estimates that Hamilton has already sold 250,000 advance tickets, bringing in approximately A$40 million.

"I questioned back in September what will be the impact of COVID and it hasn't had an impact at all. We couldn't be happier," said producer Michael Cassel.

"I feel like we are reborn and we are back to the life we love and we'll now appreciate it even more than we did before," said Broadway producer Jeffrey Seller.

When might the show be back on Broadway? "We are going to have to follow the science of vaccination and wait 'til vaccination extinguishes or pushes down the virus far enough that it's safe for us to get back in the room together," he added.

The Australian cast is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Marty Alix as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George III.

They are joined by Kirrah Amosa, Daniel Assetta, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Isaac Bradley, Olivia Carniato, Luca Dinardo, Jeffery Duffy,Keanu Gonzalez, Winston Hillyer, Jimmie "J.J." Jeter, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga'aia, Stefan Lagoulis, Ashton Lash, Loredo Malcolm, Jayme Jo Massoud, James Maxfield, Callan Purcell, Zelia Rose, Tainga Savage, Jas Smith-Sua, Tigist Strode, Kim Taylor, Romina Villafranca and Zachary Webster completing the Australian company of 35 performers.

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Photo Credit: Daniel Boud