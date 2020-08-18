HAMILTON Cast Recording Hits 29th Week in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200
This makes it the Broadway cast album with the longest cumulative run since Hello, Dolly! in 1964.
The Hamilton original Broadway cast recording has hit its 29th total (non-consecutive) week in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.
This makes it the Broadway cast album with the longest cumulative run since Hello, Dolly! appeared in the top 10 for 35 consecutive weeks in 1964, according to Billboard.
The 29th week for Hamilton surpasses Hair, which logged 28 consecutive weeks in 1969.
Read the original story on Billboard.
Hamilton saw a surge on the charts when the filmed version of the musical premiered on Disney+ last month. Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.
The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.
From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.
