HADESTOWN's West End Cast, Inlcuding Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada & More, Will Reunite for Broadway Run!

The Broadway premiere of Hadestown will star Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page. The acclaimed principals come to Broadway direct from Hadestown's sold-out run at London's National Theatre which ended this Saturday.

The new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, developed with innovative director and Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin, begins preview performances Friday, March 22 ahead of a Wednesday, April 17 official opening night at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street).

Rachel Chavkin, director of Hadestown, said, "I'm delighted to be continuing the journey with these artists, some of whom have been with the piece since the beginning. They bring a wild combination of experience, singular musicianship, and a shared joy in mining Anaïs' poetry and politics."

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

Hadestown originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit nature against industry, faith against doubt, and love against fear. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team for Broadway features Drama Desk Award nominee Rachel Hauck (set design), three-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), three-time Bessie Award winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney, Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

