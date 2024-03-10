Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone & More Win Oscars - Full List of Winners!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, Robert Downy Jr., Billie Eilish, Oppenheimer, and more took home Oscars this year.

The Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony aired on ABC and is now streaming on Hulu. Find out who won below!

The ceremony follows the red carpet which included Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo channeling their characters from Wicked and Rita Moreno honoring Chita Rivera, check out photos here.

Ryan Gosling paid homage to Madonna and Marilyn Monroe with his performance of the Barbie song, "I'm Just Ken." Watch the performance here.

Presenters included Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Emily Blunt, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Melissa McCarthy, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O’Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Sam Rockwell.

The ceremony featured performances from Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson.

Also presenting were America Ferrera, Ben Kingsley, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz, Forest Whitaker, Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Ke Huy Quan, Octavia Spencer, Ramy Youssef and Zendaya.

Find out who won with the full list of winners below.

Note: Winners marked as **WINNER**

2024 Oscar Winners

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer **WINNER**

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things **WINNER**

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer **WINNER**

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers **WINNER**

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer **WINNER**

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot

"I'm Just Ken," Barbie

"It Never Went Away," American Symphony

"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon

"What Was I Made For?" Barbie **WINNER**

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall **WINNER**

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction **WINNER**

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer **WINNER**

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer **WINNER**

Poor Things

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer **WINNER**

Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things **WINNER**

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things **WINNER**

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things **WINNER**

Society of the Snow

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer **WINNER**

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest **WINNER**

Best International Feature

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest **WINNER**

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One **WINNER**

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron **WINNER**

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko **WINNER**

Best Live-Action Short

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar **WINNER**

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol **WINNER**

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop **WINNER**

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó