Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone & More Win Oscars - Full List of Winners!

The Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony is currently airing on ABC and will stream on Hulu tomorrow.

By: Mar. 10, 2024
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, Robert Downy Jr., Billie Eilish, Oppenheimer, and more took home Oscars this year.

The Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony aired on ABC and is now streaming on Hulu. Find out who won below!

The ceremony follows the red carpet which included Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo channeling their characters from Wicked and Rita Moreno honoring Chita Rivera, check out photos here.

Ryan Gosling paid homage to Madonna and Marilyn Monroe with his performance of the Barbie song, "I'm Just Ken." Watch the performance here.

Presenters included Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Emily BluntSally Field, Ryan GoslingMelissa McCarthy, Jessica Lange, Jennifer LawrenceRita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O’Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Sam Rockwell.

The ceremony featured performances from Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson.

Also presenting were America Ferrera, Ben Kingsley, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz, Forest Whitaker, Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Ke Huy Quan, Octavia Spencer, Ramy Youssef and Zendaya.

Find out who won with the full list of winners below.

Note: Winners marked as **WINNER**

2024 Oscar Winners

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer **WINNER**
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things **WINNER**

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer **WINNER**
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers **WINNER**

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer **WINNER**
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
"What Was I Made For?" Barbie **WINNER**

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall **WINNER**
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction **WINNER**
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer **WINNER**
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer **WINNER**
Poor Things

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer **WINNER**
Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things **WINNER**

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things **WINNER**

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things **WINNER**
Society of the Snow

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer **WINNER**
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest **WINNER**

Best International Feature

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest **WINNER**

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One **WINNER**
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron **WINNER**
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko **WINNER**

Best Live-Action Short

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar **WINNER**

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol **WINNER**

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop **WINNER**
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó



