WATCH: Original Cast of OPERATION MINCEMEAT Takes Final Bows on Broadway; New Cast Send Off

Watch the original Broadway cast of Operation Mincemeat — also the original West End cast — take their final bows and perform "Sail on Boys" for the last time, as they depart the show.

Original Broadway and London cast members David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts, Jak Malone, and Claire-Marie Hall were joined by their American counterparts, who will be taking over the roles beginning Tuesday, as well as the understudies and covers for both casts.

Onstage singing was the full original cast, as well as Julia Knitel, Brandon Contreras, Sam Hartley, Jessi Kirtley, Gerianne Pérez, Jeff Kready, Robert Ariza, Amanda Jill Robinson, Allison Guinn, and Lexi Rabadi.

Watch the performance and final bows here: