Photo: Rita Moreno Honors Chita Rivera on The Oscars Red Carpet

Rita Moreno is paying tribute to the late Chita Rivera on the Oscars red carpet.

The Oscar winner honored her West Side Story counterpoint on the Academy Awards red carpet with black hair.

"I saw a fashion photo with a model that had black hair and I said, 'I want that look,'" Moreno said to Entertainment Tonight. "It's like an homage to Chita Rivera because when I looked in the mirror, I thought, 'My God, I look like Chita!'"

Moreno presented Tony-nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph with her first Oscar for The Holdovers. Check out the winners here.

Rivera originated the role of Anita in West Side Story on Broadway in 1957. Moreno later took on the role for the first film adaptation of the musical.

Rivera passed away earlier this year at 91 after a brief illness. Her career was highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, and more.

Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Photos: Disney/Scott Kirkland