Photos: See Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Channel WICKED at the Oscars

Wicked movie stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are proving that "pink goes good with green" on the Oscars red carpet.

The leading ladies channeled their respective characters with Grande paying tribute to Glinda with a custom pastel pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. Erivo represents Elphaba in a dark green custom Louis Vuitton dress, Fashionista reports.

Erivo told Laverne Cox on the E! red carpet that she "wanted a little nod to [Wicked], which is why we have a little green."

During Grande's rare red carpet appearance, she told Vanessa Hudgens that it was impossible for her to name a specific part of working on the project, E! News reports.

"There's no possible way to answer that question. I enjoyed every single minute of every day," she shared. "I learned so much from our incredible cast and crew, and Cynthia Erivo."

The pair is presenting at the Oscars. Find out who won at this year's Academy Awards here.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. The first part is set to premiere in theaters on November 27, with Wicked Part Two scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

Joining them in the film is Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle.

Check out photos of the Wicked stars at the Oscars here:

Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo