Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Perform 'I'm Just Ken' From BARBIE at the Oscars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ryan Gosling and the cast of "Barbie" perform "I'm Just Ken" at the #Oscars. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/00hd0Jw8cy Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

Ryan Gosling channeled Marilyn Monroe and Madonna for his Oscars performance of Barbie's "I'm Just Ken."

The Oscar-nominated song was performance with Gosling, Kinglsey Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and 75 other Kens. Barbie team Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, and America Fererra joined in from the audience, as well as stars like Emma Stone.

Gosling was joined by Barbie soundtrack producer Mark Ronson for the performance, as well as Slash on the guitar.

Gosling was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Barbie. Find out who won here.

Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" from the film was also nominated, which took home the award. Eilish performed the song earlier in the ceremony with her brother, FINNEAS.