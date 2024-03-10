Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Perform 'I'm Just Ken' From BARBIE at the Oscars

The Barbie song was nominated for Best Original Song.
Ryan Gosling and the cast of "Barbie" perform "I'm Just Ken" at the #Oscars. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/00hd0Jw8cyVariety (@Variety) March 11, 2024
Ryan Gosling channeled Marilyn Monroe and Madonna for his Oscars performance of Barbie's "I'm Just Ken."
The Oscar-nominated song was performance with Gosling, Kinglsey Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and 75 other Kens. Barbie team Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, and America Fererra joined in from the audience, as well as stars like Emma Stone.
Gosling was joined by Barbie soundtrack producer Mark Ronson for the performance, as well as Slash on the guitar.
Gosling was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Barbie. Find out who won here.
Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" from the film was also nominated, which took home the award. Eilish performed the song earlier in the ceremony with her brother, FINNEAS.
