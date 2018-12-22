Celebrate the Season with a Show! A Guide to Broadway's New Musicals!

The holiday season is here at last, and in just days, the world will be spreading yuletide cheer by decking the halls, wrapping the gifts and sipping the eggnog. There are plenty of ways to join in the spirit, because for theatre fans, Broadway is everywhere this season... and BroadwayWorld has a complete guide of where to find it!

First we take a closer look at Broadway's newest musicals. What better way to escape the hustle and bustle than with a trip to experience one of the hits of 2018. Treat yourself (and others) this holiday season with tickets to a Broadway show!

THE CHER SHOW

Where: Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St.)

About: For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

FROZEN

Where: St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th St.)

About: Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

HEAD OVER HEELS

Where: Hudson Theatre (145 W. 44th St.)

About: A hilarious, dazzling celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. You'll meet a king about to lose his throne, a queen about to lose her inhibitions, and two princesses about to find love. It's a modern musical fairy tale where once upon a time is right now.

KING KONG

Where: Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway)

About: Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. Roaring with action, King Kong is a gripping and spectacular story of unlikely friendship, unshakable courage, and breaking free from the cages others put us into.

MEAN GIRLS

Where: August Wilson Theatre (245 W. 52nd St.)

About: Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

MY FAIR LADY

Where: Vivian Beaumont Theatre (150 West 65th St.)

About: The most beloved musical of all time, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady returns to Broadway in a lavish new production from Lincoln Center Theater, the theater that brought you the Tony-winning revivals of South Pacific and The King and I. My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

PRETTY WOMAN

Where: Nederlander Theatre (208 W 41st St.)

About: Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

THE PROM

Where: Longacre Theatre (220 W. 48th St.)

About: We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), THE PROM is about so much more than just a dance.

SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL

Where: Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W. 46th St.)

About: She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

