BroadwayWorld Classifieds 1/2/2026; Jobs In Tech, Production, and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 1/2/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: PERUSAL RECORDING FOR WRITERS | MAKE YOUR SCRIPT MORE ACCESSIBLE FOR PRODUCERS

PERUSAL creates 10–15 minute audio excerpts of plays, screenplays, and musicals, think of it as a teaser for your script. It’s an accessible, industry-ready way to share your script, and an easier way for producers to discover new work. The Process: 1. Writers sign up and purchase a recording. 2. We help you identify the most compelling 10-15 min of your scripts 3. We record with professional actors 4. We upload to our platform for you to share and producers to access. We’re currently... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Drama Works Theatre: Seeking Director for 2026 Play

Drama Works Theatre (Old Saybrook, Connecticut) seeks a director for its upcoming production of THE DEER AND THE ANTELOPE PLAY. A serious comedy about the value of family and friendship, the importance of self-forgiveness, and the special healing joy that comes to those who know how to “drink life to the dregs,” Mark Dunn’s THE DEER AND THE ANTELOPE PLAY tells the story of an East Texas family—a mother, daughter and grandmother—who face tragedy and assorted misfortunes head-on with the help o... (more)

Internships - Creative: Summer Technical Theater Internships

The Naples Players is seeking motivated, confident, and creative theatre artists for our Summer Internship Program. Interns will work closely with the professional full-time staff members in mounting the summer 2026 season. Qualified interns may also have the opportunity to assist or fully design for TNP's main stage and educational theater program. 26-27 Shows will be announced February 1st. The summer includes a major contemporary main stage musical, a teen production, a student produced s... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Choreographer for Shrek: The Musical

We are seeking a Choreographer for Beverly Theatre Guild's spring musical "Shrek." We are a community theatre on the south side of Chicago. Show dates are April 24th through 26th. We are offering a stipend of $1100. To apply, please send a resume and letter of interest to president@beverlytheatreguild.org... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Director for Shrek: The Musical

We are seeking a director for Beverly Theatre Guild's spring musical "Shrek." We are a community theatre on the south side of Chicago. Show dates are April 24th through 26th. We are offering a stipend of $1100. To apply, please send a resume and letter of interest to president@beverlytheatreguild.org. Applications due January 4th.... (more)

Internships - Crew : Production Interns

Production Intern Job Descriptions these internships will take place from August 2026-end of May 2027. Mildly flexible dates if have prior commitments. Costume Intern: • Build, maintain, repair, and strike all costumes, wigs, and accessories for any production. • Handle the wardrobe duties for any production that you are assigned. Electrics Intern: • Assist with the installation, hang, focus, maintenance, and strike of lighting and sound equipment for all productions. • Work as... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Carpenter

The Old Globe, a Tony Award–winning theatre and one of the country’s leading regional LORT B+ theatres, is seeking qualified applicants for a Carpenter. This position is responsible for constructing, erecting, installing, repairing, and dismantling scenery and fixtures made of wood, plywood, metal, and other materials. Key Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following: • Review plans, drawings, and specifications to determine materials, dimensions, and construction methods. • ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: NDI seeks Pianists

Join our teaching teams in NYC Public Schools! National Dance Institute (NDI) was founded in 1976 by New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d’Amboise, and leads the field of arts education with a model program that has been studied and replicated worldwide. Since our inception, more than two million children have been impacted through engagement in immersive, participatory dance programs with live music led by NDI’s professional teaching artists. In order to fulfill our mission, NDI... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Best of the Worst- Cabaret Singers Wanted!

Seeking plus-size, trans, BIPOC artists for a cabaret celebrating the best music from the biggest Broadway flops! That's right, that song from the show no one ever does finally has a home to be showcased in all its glory- the 54 Below stage with Broadway Bods! Founded in 2021, Broadway Bods has been working to change the body diversity landscape of the performing arts industry in NYC. As New York's first fat-positive, size inclusive organization, we look to platform and produce work by per... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager (Theater of the Mind)

JOB TITLE: Company Manager (Theater of the Mind) REPORTS TO: General Manager FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Salary, Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $70,000 - $75,000 annually LOCATION: Reid Murdoch Building – 333 N LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Company Manager is vital to supporting the full company of actors, crew, and creative personnel. This position is responsible for managing a wide range of administrative and logistical needs—including travel, housing, payroll compilation, an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Producer

JOB TITLE: Associate Producer COMPENSATION RATE: $60,000 - $70,000 REPORTS TO: BOLD Artistic Producer FLSA STATUS: Exempt LOCATION: 107 N. Dearborn POSITION SUMMARY: The Associate Producer is a member of Goodman Theatre’s Producing Team within the Artistic Department. They will have the primary responsibility of line producing assigned Main Stage productions on the Albert Stage (LORT B, 856 seats) and Owen Stage (LORT D, 400 seats) and will have demonstrated capacity and experience w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Arts Education Org Seeks New Executive Director

(Ver abajo la traducción en Español) POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT Application Deadline: January 15, 2026 Job Title: Executive Director Hours: Full time salaried position, 40 hours/week Location: Holyoke, MA Anticipated Start Date: March 2, 2026 Enchanted Circle, a 50 year strong non-profit in Holyoke, MA, seeks an Executive Director with a strong commitment to arts and education in Western Massachusetts. The next Executive Director will build and sustain strong partnerships, listen dee... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Volunteer Tech Positions – Actors’ Equity Showcase (NYC)

Duse Productions is looking for a few kind, dependable, and skilled volunteer technicians to join us for an upcoming Actors’ Equity Association Showcase production of An Enemy of the People (Off-Off-Broadway, NYC). We’re a small, thoughtful team creating this work with care, and we’d love to welcome collaborators who enjoy being part of a supportive, respectful process. Positions to Fill: 1. Lighting Technician / Board Operator Experience running theatrical lighting equipment requir... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: SEEKING NON UNION DIRECTOR AND MUSIC DIRECTOR for University Production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood*

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Spring 2026 production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood*! Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Director candidate is immensely flexible and prepared for a dynamic, fast-paced environment. These qualities are especially important as our Director will be worki... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager Needed for LA Production in February

SEEKING STAGE MANAGER – LOS ANGELES We are seeking a Stage Manager for the world premiere of a new play with songs (cast of 4) at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in West Hollywood. Show Details: Location: Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, West Hollywood Performances: Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM Dates: February 7 – March 1 Rehearsals: Mondays–Thursdays, 6:30–9:30 PM throughout the month of January. Attendance at every rehearsal is not required. Tech... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lead Carpenter

SUMMARY The Lead Carpenter will assist with the build, load-in, and strike of all scenic aspects of Theatrikos Theatre Company productions and other programming. This position involves working from build drawings, supervising part-time carpenters, apprentices, interns, and volunteers, and to ensure the work aligns with the mission of the theatre. Additionally, the Lead Carpenter will help to maintain the highest levels of safety and cleanliness of the shop and storage spaces. Position will i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Head Treasurer

APPLY ONLINE: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=1e34a693-c727-4bad-a375-635146a58b08&ccId=9200737112200_2&type=JS&lang=en_US&jobId=557783 Please submit a resume and a non-generic cover letter about why you’re excited by this role. We look forward to hearing from you! TITLE: Head Treasurer REPORTS TO: Box Office Manager STATUS: Full-Time/Non-Exempt RATE: $37.23 Hourly (I.A.T.S.E. Local B-18) This is an I.A.T.S.E. Local B-18 union positi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Carpenter

JOB TITLE: Marketing Coordinator REPORTS TO: Director of Audience Development FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $42,000 annually LOCATION: 170 N Dearborn St. Chicago, IL 60601 (Hybrid Eligible) POSITION SUMMARY: The Marketing Coordinator plays a key role in the day-to-day operations of the Marketing department, supporting campaigns and communications across digital, print and on-site channels. The ideal candidate is organized, collaborative and an effecti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chorus Manager, Junior Ensemble and Bass Ensemble

BROOKLYN YOUTH CHORUS Chorus Manager, Junior Ensemble and Bass Ensemble Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Chorus Manager for its Junior Ensemble (treble performing ensemble) and Bass Ensemble (tenor/bass performing ensemble) with an educator mindset, proactive data-driven logistic skills, and strong communication and relationship-building capabilities. The Chorus Manager is responsible for coordinating logistics, communications, company needs, and chorister supervision for ensemb... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Lighting Designer for its upcoming spring dance production of All That Jazz. General Show Information • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: March 5 & 7, 2026, at The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University • More about the show: https://www.govst.edu/TAPSVeraStark/ Lighting Designer Responsibilities • Desig... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stages St. Louis 2026 Season

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company is seeking production staff to join us for our 2026 Season, which runs from May through October. All positions are seasonal and will be paid bi-weekly. Please visit https://stagesstlouis.org/jobs/ for more information. Remit resumes to Jobs@stagesstlouis.org ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatre Manager - Ambassador Theatre

The Shubert Organization is America’s oldest professional theatre company and the largest theatre owner on Broadway. Since the dawn of the 20th century, Shubert has operated hundreds of theatres and produced hundreds of plays and musicals both in New York City and throughout the United States. Shubert currently owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres, six off-Broadway venues, and the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia. Shubert delivers innovative ticketing solutions via its Telecharge, API distribu... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: DANCERS needed for televised performance for a poet!!!

We are looking for dancers with jazz, hip hop, and modern dance experience. There are 2 songs and the dancers will be paid $400 per song. If interested or have any questions, please email meghanharper203@gmail.com with your headshot, resume, and dance reel by December 30, 2025. The show will take place on February 7, 2026 in Stockton, CA. The show will be televised. ... (more)