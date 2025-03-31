Broadway Streaming Guide April 2025: Where to Watch ÉTOILE, Y2K, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spring has sprung, and as April kicks off, a selection of new titles for the Broadway fan will be available to stream. Early in the month, Rachel Zegler's 2024 disaster flick Y2K will officially hit Max, as will the fourth season of the hit comedy Hacks.

Your Friends & Neighbors, a brand-new series at Apple TV+, is also set to premiere this month. The movie features a slew of Broadway talent, including Ramin Karimloo, Lena Hall, and more.

Dance fans will want to check out Étoile, a new comedy series from beloved creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fame. The show is set in both New York and Paris and follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies.

In the realm of music, the official cast recording for the Broadway hit Death Becomes Her will be released, and Jeff Goldblum will drop his new jazz album featuring Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Take a look at the April streaming lineup below!

Theatre TV & Film

Dreamgirls (April 1, Peacock)

The 2006 film Dreamgirls, based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical, features a star-studded cast, including Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, Anika Noni Rose, and Keith Robinson. The film was directed by Bill Condon, who has also helmed the feature adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, hitting theaters later this year. The movie was a critical and box office hit, and Hudson won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for her role as Effie White.

RoboGobo (April 1, Disney+)

Set in the futuristic utopia of MetroPet Island, this animated preschool series features a plethora of Broadway talent including Cynthia Erivo, Alan Cumming, Ana Gasteyer, Susan Kelechi Watson, Dulé Hill, Taye Diggs, John Michael Higgins and Alison Pill. Team RoboGobo consists of the adorable Hopper, Booster, Allie, Shelly and Wingo who become superhero ‘rescue pets who rescue pets’ and learn how to be a family in the process. Watch an exclusive clip from the series here, featuring Cumming and Gasteyer.

Y2K (April 4, Max)

A24’s Y2K, starring Broadway alum Rachel Zegler, brings to life an alternate reality where the Y2K craze, the fear that transitioning from 1999 to 2000 would spark an apocalypse event caused by computer programming malfunctions, actually happened. The comedy also stars Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison, The Kid Laroi, and Fred Durst.

Hacks (Season 4) (April 10, Max)

In season 4, tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavor to get their late-night show off the ground and make history doing it. Tony Award nominee Jean Smart returns for the new season, in addition to Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo alongside Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Lorenza Izzo, Johnny Sibilly, Paul Felder, Polly Draper, Luenell, and Aristotle Athari.

Your Friends & Neighbors (April 11, Apple TV+)

In Your Friends & Neighbors, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined. The show features many Broadway vets, including Lena Hall, Ramin Karimloo, Hoon Lee, Miriam Silverman, and Jordan Gelber.

Doctor Who (April 12, Disney+)

In the season, The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return, and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies, and wilder terrors than ever before. The new season stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra, and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Tony Award winner Alan Cumming will appear as a guest star.

Étoile (April 24, Prime Video)

The original new series is set in both New York and Paris and follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions: swapping their most talented stars. From Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the show includes Emmy-winner Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge, Tony-winner Gideon Glick, David Alvarez (West Side Story), Ivan du Pontavice, Taïs Vinolo, David Haig, LaMay Zhang, and Simon Callow. Jonathan Groff will also appear as a guest star.

Theatre Music

Your Lie in April: The Musical (Original London Cast Recording) (April 4)

Ghostlight Records will release the Original London Cast Recording of Your Lie in April: The Musical, which ran at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre in 2024. Your Lie in April, based on one of the most popular romantic stories and greatest tearjerkers in the history of Japanese manga, features music by multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-nominated Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn with lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller. Pre-save the recording here.

Death Becomes Her Original Cast Recording (April 17)

The hit Broadway musical, Death Becomes Her, will receive an Original Broadway Cast Recording, courtesy of Concord Theatricals Recordings. The digital recording will drop on Thursday, April 17, with a CD and 2-LP vinyl coming at a later date. The album was produced by three-time Grammy winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, Grammy-winner Scott M. Riesett, and composer-lyricists Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

In November, four tracks from the album were made available to stream, including “If You Want Perfection” featuring Michelle Williams, “For the Gaze,” featuring Megan Hilty, “Tell Me, Ernest” featuring Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and Christopher Sieber, and “Alive Forever” featuring Hilty and Simard. Listen to the tracks below.

Jim Caruso’s The Swing Set: Deluxe Edition (April 18)

Jim Caruso’s The Swing Set: Deluxe Edition, the urbane baritone’s smart and sophisticated romp through the Great American Songbook, will be released on streaming and digital formats on Friday, April 18. The albums includes “Avalon,” Caruso’s swinging version of the classic standard, featuring the vocal talents of Caruso’s Jane Monheit and Billy Stritch, along with a newly recorded version of Weird Al Yankovic's breakup song “One More Minute." Pre-save the single “Avalon" here.

Still Blooming (April 25)

The dynamic Jeff Goldblum, who stars as The Wizard in the two-part adaptation of Wicked, will release a new jazz album featuring musical selections performed by co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, along with Scarlett Johannson and Maiya Sykes.

The album, titled Still Blooming, is a selection of jazz standards taken from the Golden Era of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, performing collaborations that "underscore the delicious link between jazz and pop culture." Goldblum plays with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra bandmates on the album. Listen to the first singles below and pre-order the album here.