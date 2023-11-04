Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Stephen Schwartz

Rejoycify and check out some of our favorite music (and lyrics) by the great Stephen Schwartz.

By: Nov. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 2 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 4 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Sunset Boulevard Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £24
Cast
Photos
Videos
Sunset Boulevard

It's been a big week at the Gershwin Theatre! That's because Wicked celebrated an extraordinary 20 years on Broadway, making it only the fourth show to do so. And who's the Mage who's making all of Broadway merrier? That's composer Stephen Schwartz.

Schwartz has contributed music and/or lyrics to Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker’s Wife, Working (which he adapted and directed), Rags, Children of Eden and the opera Séance on a Wet Afternoon. For films, he collaborated with Alan Menken on the scores for Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted and wrote the songs for the DreamWorks animated feature The Prince of Egypt. Mr. Schwartz is artistic director of the ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshops and serves on the Council of the Dramatists Guild. He is a member of the Theater Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Awards include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award and a tiny handful of tennis trophies Defying Gravity, a book about his professional career, is available from Applause Books.

Today, we are celebrating the Wizomania with a playlist of our favorite Stephen Schwartz songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Godspell, Pippin, Children of Eden, The Price of Egypt, The Baker's Wife, The Magic Show, and of course... Wicked!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song by Stephen Schwartz you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look at Rachel Tucker as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD Photo
Photos: First Look at Rachel Tucker as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD

All new production photos have been released of Rachel Tucker in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard in London. Rachel Tucker guest stars as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre every Monday until 6 Jan 2024.

2
Review: SUNSET BOULEVARD, Savoy Theatre Photo
Review: SUNSET BOULEVARD, Savoy Theatre

Many words have already been written about whether Nicole Scherzinger, the American actress, ex-Pussycat Doll and X Factor judge, is the right choice to play Norma Desmond, the reclusive silent movie star who dreams of a comeback. Desmond has lost the limelight, whereas Scherzinger remains a global superstar. As it happens, it is just one of many inspired choices in Jamie Lloyd’s dazzling revival.

3
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyds SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Brand-new production shots from Jamie Lloyd’s production of Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, have been released. See the new photos here.

4
Review Roundup: Nicole Scherzinger Stars In SUNSET BOULEVARD Photo
Review Roundup: Nicole Scherzinger Stars In SUNSET BOULEVARD

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard is officially open on the West End, starring Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond. Read the reviews!

From This Author - Team BWW

ENVOY, ARCHDUKE, & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage MagsENVOY, ARCHDUKE, & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 11/3/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 11/3/2023
HERE WE ARE, DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for NovemberHERE WE ARE, DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for November
Video: Go Behind the Scenes at Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Film This MonthVideo: Go Behind the Scenes at Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Film This Month

Videos

Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines' Video
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years Video
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You