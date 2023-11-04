Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Stephen Schwartz

It's been a big week at the Gershwin Theatre! That's because Wicked celebrated an extraordinary 20 years on Broadway, making it only the fourth show to do so. And who's the Mage who's making all of Broadway merrier? That's composer Stephen Schwartz.

Schwartz has contributed music and/or lyrics to Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker’s Wife, Working (which he adapted and directed), Rags, Children of Eden and the opera Séance on a Wet Afternoon. For films, he collaborated with Alan Menken on the scores for Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted and wrote the songs for the DreamWorks animated feature The Prince of Egypt. Mr. Schwartz is artistic director of the ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshops and serves on the Council of the Dramatists Guild. He is a member of the Theater Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Awards include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award and a tiny handful of tennis trophies Defying Gravity, a book about his professional career, is available from Applause Books.

Today, we are celebrating the Wizomania with a playlist of our favorite Stephen Schwartz songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Godspell, Pippin, Children of Eden, The Price of Egypt, The Baker's Wife, The Magic Show, and of course... Wicked!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song by Stephen Schwartz you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales.