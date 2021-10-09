Broadway Jukebox: The 50 Best Songs About Broadway
Come and waste an hour or two with this very meta playlist of Broadway songs about Broadway.
Broadway is officially back and what better way to celebrate than with some showtunes about the business we call 'show'? Below, we've pulled together fifty songs that celebrate the magic of theatre, the roar of the greasepaint, and the smell of the crowd.
Sing along to songs from beloved classics like Gypsy and Annie Get Your Gun, to cult favorites like Be More Chill and The Prom, and everything in between!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song about theater stands out to you.
Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Plus, check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 2 openers, Act 1 finales, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Fall into fall and get ready for Halloween!