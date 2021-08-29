Broadway Jukebox: 50 Showtunes for Back To School!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Jukebox

Break out your books and get your pencils sharpened. Summer is over and it's officially back to school season. BroadwayWorld has gathered 50 of our favorite school-themed showtunes, sung onstage by teachers, students, parents, faculty and everyone in between!

Enjoy songs from shows like Matilda, Heathers, Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, School of Rock, Wicked, Spring Awakening, Bring It On, Fun Home, 13, Fame and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which school-themed tune stands out to you.

