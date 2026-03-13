John Legend and Mike Jackson Join CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Producing Team

EGOT winner John Legend and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer Mike Jackson, through their company Get Lifted Film Co. have joined the producing team of CATS: The Jellicle Ball. The producing team also includes Michael Harrison, Mike Bosner, Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe.

Get Lifted’s theatre production credits include the 2017 Tony Award-winning revival of August Wilson’s Jitney, the Broadway production of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, the Off-Broadway play Duke & Roya, and more. Get Lifted s also producing a new stage adaptation of Imitation of Life, featuring music and lyrics by Legend and a book by Lynn Nottage, which will premiere Off-Broadway at The Shed.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball will begin previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on Wednesday, March 18 ahead of a Tuesday, April 7 opening night.