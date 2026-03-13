John Legend and Mike Jackson Join CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Producing Team
The producing team features Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe and more.
EGOT winner John Legend and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer Mike Jackson, through their company Get Lifted Film Co. have joined the producing team of CATS: The Jellicle Ball. The producing team also includes Michael Harrison, Mike Bosner, Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe.
Get Lifted’s theatre production credits include the 2017 Tony Award-winning revival of August Wilson’s Jitney, the Broadway production of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, the Off-Broadway play Duke & Roya, and more. Get Lifted s also producing a new stage adaptation of Imitation of Life, featuring music and lyrics by Legend and a book by Lynn Nottage, which will premiere Off-Broadway at The Shed.
CATS: The Jellicle Ball will begin previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on Wednesday, March 18 ahead of a Tuesday, April 7 opening night.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in this production. It is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons.