Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Click Here for More on Broadway Jukebox

Broadway Jukebox: 35 Songs for a Broadway St. Patrick's Day

Enjoy songs from Finian's Rainbow, A Man of No Importance, Once, Juno and more!

Mar. 17, 2023  

St. Patrick's Day is here, and while you raise a pint in celebration, we're inviting you to turn up the volume with a wee bit o' Broadway. Below, we've gathered some of our very favorite Broadway tunes sung by Irish characters, about Ireland, celebrating Ireland, spreading some luck, or all of the above!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Finian's Rainbow, A Man of No Importance, Once, Juno, Legally Blonde, Sing Street and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Irish-inspired showtune stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, celebrate Women's History Month and get ready for Spring!




Related Stories
Broadway Jukebox: Showtunes to Kick Off Your Day Photo
Broadway Jukebox: Showtunes to Kick Off Your Day
Daylight Savings is hard. Last night we rolled our clocks ahead, springing forward into the new season... and losing one hour of sleep. Get your day going with BroadwayWorld's specially curated list of showtunes to jumpstart your day.
Broadway Jukebox: 100 Showtunes for Womens History Month Photo
Broadway Jukebox: 100 Showtunes for Women's History Month
Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Color Purple, Legally Blonde, Hamilton, Rent, Ragtime, Dreamgirls, Waitress, 9 to 5, Shrek, Little Women, Anastasia, Frozen, Hairspray, Once Upon a Mattress, Aida, My Fair Lady, Seussical and so many more!
Broadway Jukebox: Iconic Fosse Photo
Broadway Jukebox: Iconic Fosse
We are celebrating Dancin' with a playlist of 35 of the most iconic Bob Fosse musical moments. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Chicago, Cabaret, Pippin, Damn Yankees, The Pajama Game, All That Jazz, Sweet Charity, and more!
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Jason Robert Brown Photo
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Jason Robert Brown
We are celebrating the return of Parade with a playlist of 50 of our favorite Jason Robert Brown songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Parade, Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon in Vegas and more!

From This Author - Team BWW


Peach State Summer Theatre Runs June 2 - July 22, 2023Peach State Summer Theatre Runs June 2 - July 22, 2023
March 16, 2023

The 2023 Peach State Summer Theatre season runs June 2 through July 22 on Valdosta State University’s Sawyer Theatre stage and features Monty Python’s “Spamalot,” “Mahalia: A Gospel Musical,” and Nickelodeon’s “The SpongeBob Musical.”
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 3/16/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 3/16/2023
March 16, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Shop PARADE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre ShopShop PARADE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
March 16, 2023

Take Parade on Broadway home with you with souvenirs and apparel including the Parade Unisex Shalom Tee, the Parade Logo Mug, the Parade Unisex 'Not Over Yet' Pullover, and more!
Browse Ft. Myers/Naples Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld ClassifiedsBrowse Ft. Myers/Naples Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
March 14, 2023

BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Ft. Myers/Naples!
Browse Long Island Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld ClassifiedsBrowse Long Island Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
March 14, 2023

BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Long Island!
share