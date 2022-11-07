Broadway Buying Guide: November 7, 2022

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld.

This Week's Top Broadway Shows

1) Almost Famous Buy Tickets Tickets from: $59 - The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way. It's a celebration of community, family, fandom and the power of music.

2) A Beautiful Noise Buy Tickets - The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring his hit songs "Sweet Caroline", "America", and "Cracklin' Rosie". Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A Beautiful Noise debuts in Boston before heading to Broadway. Good times never seemed so good.

3) Some Like It Hot Buy Tickets - Who says they don't make great big musical comedies like they used to? Some Like It Hot brings one of Hollywood's greatest comedies to new life on the Broadway stage. Don't miss your chance to join this fast-paced, sassy, brassy cross-country romp, as two best friends run for their lives - and find true love where they least expect it. Featuring a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray), a book by Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance) and Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show), and choreography and direction by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), Some Like It Hot arrives this November at the Shubert Theatre.

4) Into the Woods Buy Tickets Tickets from: $69 - Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

5) Hamilton Buy Tickets Tickets from: $129 - The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation. From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

6) The Music Man Buy Tickets Tickets from: $182.5 - Two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award winner Hugh Jackman will make his highly anticipated return to Broadway in what is widely agreed to be the greatest role ever created for an actor in the history of musical theater: Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man. Two-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy superstar Sutton Foster will star as Marian Paroo. The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, will begin performances on September 9, 2020, and officially open on October 15, 2020. One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories" of American popular culture.

7) MJ the Musical Buy Tickets Tickets from: $59 - He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry has finally arrived on Broadway in a brand-new musical. Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award(R)-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. Turn it up, Broadway - MJ is here!

8) & Juliet Buy Tickets Tickets from: $69 - & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

9) Six Buy Tickets Tickets from: $99 - Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor queens to pop princesses, in this exciting new musical experience, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse. Remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power, this all-female cast and band bring to life one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show unlike anything else you've ever experienced on Broadway.

10) Funny Girl Buy Tickets Tickets from $69 - With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom. The show follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfeld. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedienne, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved. The score features now-classic songs such as "People", "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

This Week's Top Off-Broadway Shows

1) Merrily We Roll Along Buy Tickets - Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez! Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends - writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs. Maria Friedman first directed the musical at London's Menier Chocolate Factory which subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre to critical acclaim-the most five-star reviews in West End history-winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical.

2) The Far Country Buy Tickets Tickets from: $60 - An intimate epic that follows an unlikely family's journey from rural Taishan to the wild west of California in the wake of the Chinese Exclusion Act.

3) A Man Of No Importance Buy Tickets - Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's acclaimed musical A Man of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theater group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne. Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.

4) Straight Line Crazy Buy Tickets Tickets from: $149 - Following an acclaimed run this spring at the Bridge Theatre in London, *Straight Line Crazy*, a new play by David Hare, will have its exclusive US engagement this fall at The Shed. Starring Ralph Fiennes as Robert Moses and directed by Nicholas Hytner (*One Man, Two Guvnors*) and Jamie Armitage (*Six*), the play delves into Moses's questionable legacy and enduring impact on New York City. For 40 uninterrupted years, Moses was among the most powerful men in New York as he envisioned and built public works whose aftereffects determine how New Yorkers experience the city to this day. These public works were often realized at the expense of disempowered New Yorkers, particularly people of color, living in the way of and near his projects. The play presents an imagined retelling of the arc of Moses's controversial career in two decisive moments: his rise to power in the late 1920s and the public outcry against the corrosive effects of that power in the mid-1950s.

5) Kinky Boots Buy Tickets Tickets from: $49 - KINKY BOOTS has inspired audiences across the globe, reminding everyone we can change the world when we change our minds. This uplifting sensation is winner of EVERY MAJOR BEST MUSICAL AWARD, including the Tony, the Grammy, and London's Olivier Award. Filled with glitter, glam and a whole lot of sole, KINKY BOOTS invites you to FEEL THE JOY all over again.

6) Little Shop of Horrors Buy Tickets Tickets from: $69 - The world's most ravenous plant has returned to its acclaimed, sold-out run at The Westside Theatre! Winner of the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is "wildly exuberant" (The Hollywood Reporter), and a New York Times Critic's Pick. This smash-hit production stars Emmy® winner and Grammy® nominee Tammy Blanchard ("Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows"), Tony® nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!), who won the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel Awards for his performance in LITTLE SHOP. Together they bring succulent new life to a true musical landmark. Get tickets now and enjoy a taste of what we've all been craving: live theater!

7) Good Enemy Buy Tickets Tickets from: $33 - A father learns that closing the door to his past means shutting his daughter out in Good Enemy, Yilong Liu's haunting and hopeful new play. When Howard makes a surprise cross-country trip to visit his college-aged, TikTok-loving daughter, he's forced to confront the realities of their relationship and the rift between them-a rift caused by Howard's refusal to face memories of his life as a young man in China. In a smart, thrilling story that deftly weaves two generations and two continents amidst sweeping social changes, Good Enemy explores the power of human connections, affirming that no one lives an "ordinary" life, no matter how hard they might try.

8) Sandra Buy Tickets Tickets from: $49 - In this new one-woman thriller from David Cale, which reunites the creative team of the acclaimed Vineyard production Harry Clarke, Sandra seeks to get to the bottom of the mysterious disappearance of her closest friend, a young pianist and composer, who went on a trip to Mexico and never returned. Her search for clues leads her into both a highly charged love affair, and increasingly dangerous territory. Featuring an original piano score by Matthew Dean Marsh, direction by Obie Award-winning director Leigh Silverman, and starring Marjan Neshat (Selling Kabul and English), Sandra asks how far would you go for love?

9) A Delicate Balance Buy Tickets From $40 - In Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama A Delicate Balance, Agnes (Mia Katigbak) and Tobias (Manu Narayan) are a complacent middle-aged couple with a hanger-on of a house guest-Agnes' alcoholic sister Claire (Carmen M. Herlihy). But when longtime friends Harry (Paul Juhn) and Edna (Rita Wolf) appear on their doorstep claiming a nameless "fear" has forced them from their home coincides with their four-times divorced daughter Julia's (Tina Chilip) moving home, their daily balance is shattered. As Agnes and Tobias attempt to regain control, one wonders if that is even still possible. Directed by Jack Cummings III, this will be the first time A Delicate Balance will be performed Off-Broadway, as well as the first production to feature a full cast of Asian American actors.

10) Candida Buy Tickets Tickets from: $39 - George Bernard Shaw's pithy romantic comedy, CANDIDA, makes its return to NYC for the first time in more than 20 years to delight audiences eager for the wicked wit of GBS...from NY's Shaw experts at Gingold Theatrical Group! CANDIDA by Bernard Shaw. This incredibly taut romantic comedy by Bernard Shaw will be reset from London 1894 to Harlem 1929. It's a time of global upheaval and these six characters come together on one tumultuous day to redefine not only who they are but how to launch into the world in a new way. Written as a response to Ibsen's A DOLL'S HOUSE, this short but pithy comedy races along in ever-surprising ways. The Reverend James Morell and his wife Candida live a comfortable life until the young poet, Marchbanks, is taken into their home and challenges everything they'd built their lives upon. This dynamic and surprising comedy is one of Shaw's most popular and entertaining plays, which then went on to inspire Anderson's TEA AND SYMPATHY. With CANDIDA, Shaw created the bold template from which grew what we now know as the sit-com! It's a whirlwind single day in the life of six wildly-diverse individuals! Amusing, witty, romantic, and insightful, it is often mentioned as an audience favorite!