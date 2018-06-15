Brief 6/15: Get a First Look at Barrington's THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY and Irish Rep's ON A CLEAR DAY...and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - June 14, 2018

Paper Mill Playhouse is currently hosting the East Coast premiere of Half Time, a new musical. Get a first look at the company in action below!. (more...)

2) Dramatists Guild Criticizes Marginalization of Writers at the 2018 Tony Awards

by BWW News Desk - June 14, 2018

Dough Wright, president of the Dramatists Guild of America, has issued an open letter to the CEO of the CBS Network, Les Moonves, criticizing the omission of categories honoring playwrights and composers from Sunday's Tony Awards telecast.. (more...)

3) Liza Minnelli Shuts Down Reports About Involvement in Upcoming Judy Garland Movie

by Nicole Ciravolo - June 14, 2018

This morning, Radar 'exclusively' reported, 'Renee Zellweger and Liza Minnelli have taken a genuine liking to each other, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively, now that Zellweger is playing her mom in the upcoming Judy Garland biopic.' Only a few hours later, Minelli, the daughter of the famed Judy Garland herself, took to Facebook to clear things up.. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY Celebrates Opening Night at Barrington Stage Company

by Stephen Sorokoff - June 14, 2018

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Barrington Stage Company's THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY. The show is now on stage through July 7 on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage. See the cast take their opening night bows below!. (more...)

5) EDINBURGH 2018: Pick Of The Programme - Musicals

by Natalie O'Donoghue - June 14, 2018

BWW reviewer Natalie O'Donoghue selects her top pick of musicals from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme.. (more...)

-Popular Immersive Experience OVERHEARD AT JOE'S Begins Ten-Night Special Engagement In New York Tonight!

-The Shapiro Sisters Debut At THE GREEN ROOM 42 tonight!

-Keir Dullea And Mia Dillon Star In LOVE LETTERS tonight in a benefit performances for Articulate Theatre Company!

-Hunger Theatre Company Presents EVERYTHING WILL BE DIFFERENT, beginning tonight!

BWW Exclusive: John Kander Ebbs & Flows In 3/4 Time

Photo Credit: Kevin Winebold

-Amy Schumer will appear on THE ELLEN SHOW today!

What we're geeking out over: Get a first Look at Barrington Stage's THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY With Music and Lyrics by William Finn

What we're watching: Watch a Preview of the Cast of Irish Rep's ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Neil Patrick Harris, who turns 45 today!

Neil Patrick Harris may be best known as Barney Stinson in the hit CBS series, "How I Met Your Mother," a role which has garnered him multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations, as well as a People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Comedy Actor.



Harris recently tackled the leading role of Bobby in theNew York Philharmonic's concert production of Stephen Sondheim's Company at Lincoln Center.



Harris made his Broadway debut opposite Anne Hechein the Pulitzer-Prize winning drama, Proof. Subsequently, Harris also starred on Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret, and as The Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald in the Tony Award-winning production of Assassins.



His additional theatrical credits include roles in All My Sons, Tick, Tick...Boom, The Paris Letter, Sweeney Todd, Rent, and Romeo and Juliet. Harris made his theatrical directorial debut with I Am Grock at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, and he recently helmed a production ofJonathan Larson's Rent at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He has also served as host of the Tony Awards Ceremony.



On screen, Neil has starred in numerous feature films, including Beastly, Cats & Dogs 2: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, Undercover Brother, The Next Best Thing, The Proposition, Starship Troopers, and Clara's Heart (Golden Globe nom.) The Best & the Brightest; The Smurfs; and the third installment in the Harold and Kumar film series, A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas.



On television, Harris gained notoriety as the beloved title character in "Doogie Howser, M.D." (People's Choice Award, Golden Globe nom.), as well as the lead in the NBC comedy series, "Stark Raving Mad." Along with guest-starring roles in "Glee" (Emmy Award), "Numb3rs," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Will & Grace," and "Boomtown," Harris has also starred in several made-for-television movies, including "Yes, Virginia," "The Christmas Blessing," and "The Wedding Dress."

