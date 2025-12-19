BEN PLATT: LIVE AT THE AHMANSON Sets Record at the Ahmanson Theatre

Ben Platt: Live at the Ahmanson completed the first six performances of its two-week concert residency and now heads into its final weekend of performances; the show must close Sunday, December 21. The production is the highest grossing concert event in Ahmanson Theatre history!

The engagement features a surprise guest appearance every performance, and to date, guests have included Josh Groban on opening night, Khalid, Amber Riley, Coco Jones, Demi Lovato, Rufus Wainwright, Zoey Deutch, and Gwyneth Paltrow. See a clip of Platt performing ABBA's The Winner Takes It All at the Ahmanson HERE!

With Ben Platt: Live at the Ahmanson, the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner has come back to his Los Angeles hometown theatre where he began his career appearing in productions of the acclaimed Broadway hit Caroline, or Change and Dead End. The show is already the highest grossing concert event in Ahmanson history.

“When you think of the very best in musical theatre, it simply doesn’t get better than Ben Platt, whose stage presence and charisma make him one of the seminal performers of his generation,” said Snehal Desai, CTG Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director. “This December, it has been a delight to welcome Ben back to the Ahmanson Theatre where he thrilled audiences not just with his own vocal prowess, but also by surprising them every performance with an all-star lineup of guest performers from stage and screen. I can't wait to see who he has in store for us during the final weekend of performances. This show has truly been a holiday gift for all of Los Angeles.”

Platt joins a very exclusive group of music icons who have played concert engagements at the Ahmanson that includes Diana Ross, Bernadette Peters, and Lea Salonga. Last May, Platt reopened the legendary Palace Theatre on Broadway with a three-week solo residency, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace. The show sold out houses and had the highest weekly increase in attendance and second highest increase in gross of any running Broadway show at the time

Ben Platt: Live at the Ahmanson is the most recent offering under the CTG:FWD banner, a programming initiative created by CTG Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director Snehal Desai and dedicated to community gatherings, legacy projects, and special events.