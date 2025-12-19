Joey Fatone to Join & JULIET North American Tour for Limited Engagement

Joey Fatone will join the North American Tour company of & Juliet, reprising the role of ‘Lance’ following his recent Broadway run. Fatone will join the touring cast for an exclusive engagement in his hometown when the show plays Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, FL from January 6-11, 2026.

Fatone, a founding member of iconic boy band *NSYNC (a frequent Max Martin collaborator), made his Broadway debut in 2002 as ‘Mark’ in RENT, and went on to play ‘Seymour’ in Little Shop of Horrors in 2004 before joining the Broadway cast of & Juliet in the role of ‘Lance’ earlier this year. See photos of Fatone in & Juliet HERE!

Joey Fatone first rose to fame as a member of the record-shattering, multi-platinum boyband *NSYNC; but his career as a global pop icon was just the beginning. Over the past decade he has gone on to find success as an actor, host, Broadway star, voiceover artist, dancer, and media personality with a number of hit television shows under his belt.

The North American touring company of & Juliet is helmed by 2025 Jimmy Award winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada as ‘Juliet’. The touring company includes Kathryn Allison as ‘Angélique,’ Crystal Kellogg as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ CJ Eldred as ‘Shakespeare,’ Nico Ochoa as ‘May,’ Joseph Torres as ‘Romeo,’ and Noah Marlowe as ‘François.’

The ensemble includes Jared Alexander, Dasean Brown, Bridgette Carey, Lois Ellise, Josh Fermin, Jourdan Ibe, Armani Ponder-Keith, Cayla Primous, Matt Rene Rivera, Bex Robinson, Kayla Saunders, Robbie Serrano, Kyra Smith, Alex Tho, Daniel Tracht and Ryan Winkler.

The production is stage managed by Joel Rosen. The company manager is Denny Daniello.

& Juliet is currently playing at Toledo’s Stranahan Theatre through December 21, 2025. The tour is scheduled visit more than 40 cities in its second blockbuster year including Miami, San Antonio, Montreal, Indianapolis, Austin and the tour’s first triumphant return Chicago in the summer of 2026.



The hilarious new musical & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks: what would happen if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.



Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century— Max Martin. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Tour Dates



Stranahan Theatre, Toledo, OH

December 16–21, 2025

Adrienne Arsht Center, Miami, FL

December 30, 2025–January 4, 2026

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando, FL

January 6–11, 2026

Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale, FL

January 13–25, 2026

Hayes Hall, Naples, FL

January 27–February 1, 2026

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, Fort Myers, FL

February 3–8, 2026

Straz Center, Tampa, FL

February 10–15, 2026

North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, SC

February 17–22, 2026

Von Braun Performing Arts Center, Huntsville, AL

February 24–March 1, 2026

Orpheum Theater, Omaha, NE

March 3–8, 2026

Devos Performance Hall, Grand Rapids, MI

March 10–15, 2026

Place des Arts, Montréal, QC

March 17–22, 2026

Southam Hall, Ottawa, ON

March 24–29, 2026

Fisher Theatre, Detroit, MI

March 31–April 12, 2026

Hershey Theatre, Hershey, PA

April 14–19, 2026

Landmark Theatre, Syracuse, NY

April 21–26, 2026

Proctors, Schenectady, NY

April 28–May 3, 2026

The Bushnell, Hartford, CT

May 5–10, 2026

Altria Theater, Richmond, VA

May 12–17, 2026

BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham, AL

May 19–24, 2026

Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR

May 26–31, 2026

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton, WI

June 2–7, 2026

Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee, WI

June 9–14, 2026

Clowes Memorial Hall, Indianapolis, IN

June 16–21, 2026

Wharton Center, East Lansing, MI

June 23–28, 2026

The Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, TX

July 7–12, 2026

Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

July 14–19, 2026

Auditorium Theatre, Chicago, IL

July 22–August 2, 2026

Tennessee Theatre, Knoxville, TN

August 4–9, 2026

Belk Theater, Charlotte, NC

August 11–16, 2026