CARNIVAL Replaces DO I HEAR A WALTZ? at J2 Spotlight Theatre Company

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has announced that Carnival will be replacing the previously announced Do I Hear A Waltz? in its upcoming season. Performances will run April 30th — May 10th, 2026.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company's rights to the musical Do I Have a Waltz? were revoked, resulting in the cancellation of the previously announced production. Concord, the licensing agency which had granted the company the contractual rights to present the musical, informed J2 that they had made an error in the legal process, and were forced to withdraw the rights.

About Carnival

Carnival is a musical, originally produced by David Merrick on Broadway in 1961, with a book by Michael Stewart and music and lyrics by Bob Merrill. The musical is based on the 1953 film Lili, which was based on the short story and treatment titled "The Seven Souls of Clement O'Reilly" by Paul Gallico. It tells a bittersweet fairytale about a naïve French girl infatuated with a troubled puppeteer in a traveling show.

An announcement about when and how to get tickets to the newly announced production is forthcoming.