Liza Minnelli Shuts Down Reports About Involvement in Upcoming Judy Garland Movie

This morning, Radar 'exclusively' reported, "Renee Zellweger and Liza Minnelli have taken a genuine liking to each other, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively, now that Zellweger is playing her mom in the upcoming Judy Garland biopic."

It's no news that Zellweger is taking on the role; in fact, she's already generated buzz for her resemblance to the iconic performer, as well as critical praise for her work in the Academy Award winning movie-musical Chicago.

However, the article goes into detail with info gained from an anonymous 'insider', stating that Minelli and Zellweger are bonding and have become close, and that Zellweger, "wanted Liza's blessing before she committed to 'Judy' and says she couldn't go through with the movie without it."

Only a few hours later, Minelli, the daughter of the famed Judy Garland herself, took to Facebook to clear things up.

"I have never met nor spoken to Renee Zellweger," she stated in her Facebook post. "I don't know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way. Any reports TO THE CONTRARY are 100% Fiction."

A Tony and Oscar winning Broadway, film and TV star, Liza Minnelli has appeared on Broadway in Flora, The Red Menace -- for which she won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical -- Liza, Chicago, The Act (another Tony win in 1978), The Rink, Victor / Victoria, Minnelli on Minnelli and Liza's at the Palace. She also received a special Tony Award in 1978 She has appeared as herself on TV in Smash, THE VOICE UK, So You Think You Can Dance, The Apprentice and more, and she is also known for her portrayal of Lucille Austero in the now-Netflix-based comedy series Arrested Development.

According to IMDb, the film - titled Judy - is slated for release in November 2018. The film's description reads, "It's winter 1968, 30 years after she played the iconic role of Dorothy in The Wizard Of Oz, when showbiz legend Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a sell-out run at THE TALK of the Town. As Garland prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of romance seem undimmed as she embarks on a courtship with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. And yet Garland is fragile. After working for 45 of her 47 years, she is exhausted; haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood and gripped by a desire to be back home with her kids."

