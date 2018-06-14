Photo Coverage: THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY Celebrates Opening Night at Barrington Stage Company

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Barrington Stage Company's THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY. The show is now on stage through July 7 on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage. See the cast take their opening night bows below!

THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY features a book by Tony Award winner Rachel Sheinkin (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), music and lyrics by Tony Award winner William Finn (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Falsettos, Artistic Producer of BSC's Musical Theatre Lab), and is based on the 1927 original play The Royal Family by George S. Kaufman & Edna Ferber and an original adaptation by Richard Greenberg.

THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY features musical direction by Vadim Feichtner(Broadway's Falsettos), is choreographed by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse (BSC's The Pirates of Penzance, "So You Think You Can Dance"), and is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando (Broadway's On The Town, Urinetown).

A brilliant musical comedy, THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY is a masterful love letter to the Great White Way. Set in the 1920s and loosely based on the legendary Barrymores, it centers around the Cavendish family of actors: an aging imperious grande dame, a Broadway star looking for love, a self-centered boozy leading man who has fled Hollywood, and a promising ingénue - each having to make pivotal choices in their lives.

THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY stars Arnie Burton (Off Broadway's The Inspector General) as "Bert," Kathy Fitzgerald (Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as "Kitty Dean," Alan H. Green (BSC's Broadway Bounty Hunter; Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as "Gil," Tony Award winner Harriet Harris (BSC's Sweeney Todd; Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie) as "Fanny," Olivier Award winner Laura Michelle Kelly (West End's Mary Poppins) as "Julie," Hayley Podschun (Broadway's Hello, Dolly!) as "Gwen," AJ Shively (Broadway's Bright Star) as "Perry," Tony Award nominee Will Swenson (BSC's The Pirates of Penzance; Broadway's Waitress) as "Tony," and Chip Zien(Broadway's It Shoulda Been You, Falsettos) as "Oscar."

Photos by Stephen Sorokoff



Laura Michelle Kelly, Harriet Harris, Will Swenson, Alan H. Green



Holly Ann Butler, Chip Zien, A.J. Shively, Hayley Podschun, Laura Michelle Kelly, Harriet Harris, Will Swenson, Alan H. Green, Arnie Burton, Kathryn Fitzgerald



Will Swenson



Alan H.Green



Laura Michelle Kelly



JuliAnne Boyd, Artistic Director Barrington Stage Company



Vadim Feichtner, Musical Direction/Arrangements



The Royal Family of Broadway, Curtain Call



The Royal Family of Broadway



Will Swenson & Harriet Harris



Boyd-Quinson Mainstage, Barrington Stage Co.



JuliAnne Boyd & Joshua Bergasse, Choreographer



JuliAnne Boyd, John Rando, Director, David Garrison



Alan H. Green & JuliAnne Boyd



Will Swenson & JuliAnne Boyd



Bruno Quinson & Mary Ann Quinson, Chair, Board of Trustees



Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff Leslie Kritzer, Vadim Feichtner



JuliAnne Boyd & Jamie deRoy



Rachel Sheinkin & Vadim Feichtner



Joshua Bergasse, Kate Wetherhead, Jeff Croiter



Bruno Quinson, Stephen Sorokoff, Joshua Bergasse, Jamie deRoy



Will Swenson



Jamie deRoy & William Finn



Eda Sorokoff & Bruno Quinson



Ron Abel & Joshua Bergasse



JuliAnne Boyd, Rebecca Weiss, Eda Sorokoff



Paula Kaminsky Davis, Jamie deRoy, Ron Abel, Eda Sorokoff