Photo Coverage: THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY Celebrates Opening Night at Barrington Stage Company

Jun. 14, 2018  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Barrington Stage Company's THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY. The show is now on stage through July 7 on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage. See the cast take their opening night bows below!

THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY features a book by Tony Award winner Rachel Sheinkin (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), music and lyrics by Tony Award winner William Finn (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Falsettos, Artistic Producer of BSC's Musical Theatre Lab), and is based on the 1927 original play The Royal Family by George S. Kaufman & Edna Ferber and an original adaptation by Richard Greenberg.

THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY features musical direction by Vadim Feichtner(Broadway's Falsettos), is choreographed by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse (BSC's The Pirates of Penzance, "So You Think You Can Dance"), and is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando (Broadway's On The Town, Urinetown).

A brilliant musical comedy, THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY is a masterful love letter to the Great White Way. Set in the 1920s and loosely based on the legendary Barrymores, it centers around the Cavendish family of actors: an aging imperious grande dame, a Broadway star looking for love, a self-centered boozy leading man who has fled Hollywood, and a promising ingénue - each having to make pivotal choices in their lives.

THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY stars Arnie Burton (Off Broadway's The Inspector General) as "Bert," Kathy Fitzgerald (Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as "Kitty Dean," Alan H. Green (BSC's Broadway Bounty Hunter; Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as "Gil," Tony Award winner Harriet Harris (BSC's Sweeney Todd; Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie) as "Fanny," Olivier Award winner Laura Michelle Kelly (West End's Mary Poppins) as "Julie," Hayley Podschun (Broadway's Hello, Dolly!) as "Gwen," AJ Shively (Broadway's Bright Star) as "Perry," Tony Award nominee Will Swenson (BSC's The Pirates of Penzance; Broadway's Waitress) as "Tony," and Chip Zien(Broadway's It Shoulda Been You, Falsettos) as "Oscar."

Photos by Stephen Sorokoff

Laura Michelle Kelly, Harriet Harris, Will Swenson, Alan H. Green

Holly Ann Butler, Chip Zien, A.J. Shively, Hayley Podschun, Laura Michelle Kelly, Harriet Harris, Will Swenson, Alan H. Green, Arnie Burton, Kathryn Fitzgerald

Will Swenson

Alan H.Green

Laura Michelle Kelly

JuliAnne Boyd, Artistic Director Barrington Stage Company

Vadim Feichtner, Musical Direction/Arrangements

The Royal Family of Broadway, Curtain Call

The Royal Family of Broadway

Will Swenson & Harriet Harris

Boyd-Quinson Mainstage, Barrington Stage Co.

JuliAnne Boyd & Joshua Bergasse, Choreographer

JuliAnne Boyd, John Rando, Director, David Garrison

Alan H. Green & JuliAnne Boyd

Will Swenson & JuliAnne Boyd

Bruno Quinson & Mary Ann Quinson, Chair, Board of Trustees

Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff Leslie Kritzer, Vadim Feichtner

JuliAnne Boyd & Jamie deRoy

Rachel Sheinkin & Vadim Feichtner

Joshua Bergasse, Kate Wetherhead, Jeff Croiter

Bruno Quinson, Stephen Sorokoff, Joshua Bergasse, Jamie deRoy

Will Swenson

Jamie deRoy & William Finn

Eda Sorokoff & Bruno Quinson

Ron Abel & Joshua Bergasse

JuliAnne Boyd, Rebecca Weiss, Eda Sorokoff

Paula Kaminsky Davis, Jamie deRoy, Ron Abel, Eda Sorokoff

