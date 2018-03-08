Brief 3/8: GOOD FOR OTTO Opens Off-Broadway, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - March 07, 2018

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stephanie J. Block, Nikki Renee Daniels and more in Broadway Baby Mamas Benefit Ruthie Ann Miles (formerly to benefit Planned Parenthood) on March 15, 2018.. (more...)

2) Nathan Lane Rumored to Be in Talks to Star as Willy Loman Opposite Laurie Metcalf

by BWW News Desk - March 07, 2018

Nathan Lane is currently on Broadway starring in ANGELS IN AMERICA on Broadway, reprising his role in London's National Theatre production. Now according to Variety, Lane may be in the initial stages of taking on an even more classic theatre role: Willy Loman in DEATH OF A SALESMAN.. (more...)

3) SCHOOL OF ROCK National Tour Announces New Casting

by BWW News Desk - March 07, 2018

Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit School of Rock - The Musical will welcome eight new cast members to the national tour on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Rocking their way across the country will be Alyssa Emily Marvin as Marcy, Grier Burke as Tomika, Vincent Molden as Zack, Huxley Westemeier as Billy and Iara Nemirovsky as Summer. Jack Suarez Kimmel, Cameron Trueblood and Jesse Sparks will join the kid's ensemble. Headshots of the newest students at Horace Green can be found here.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Get A First Look at the New Broadway Cast of HAMILTON

by BWW News Desk - March 07, 2018

The new Broadway cast of Hamilton did not throw away their (snap)shot, get an inside look at the founding fathers and co in the latest photos!. (more...)

5) MEAN GIRLS Announces Special Rush for Pink Wednesdays

by BWW News Desk - March 07, 2018

To commemorate The Plastics' favorite day of the week, customers who wear pink on Wednesdays can score a special, limited time only ticket offer for the Broadway premiere of Mean Girls. Find out how to make sure you're sitting at the right table.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Norm Lewis

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-GOOD FOR OTTO opens tonight at The New Group!

-The world premiere of ONE MORE TIME WITH MALICE opens tonight!

-Rodrigo Nogueira's THE IDEAL OBITUARY premieres tonight at The Tank!

-Ego Actus and LungTree Productions' TIME STANDS STILL opens tonight at Theater for the New City!

-Baruch Performing Arts Center presents Heidi Latsky Dance in the New York City premiere of D.I.S.P.L.A.Y.E.D.!

BWW Exclusive: Watch the premiere episode of our newest web series, Rachel Unraveled!

What we're watching: Get a first look at Rachel Bay Jones on LAW & ORDER: SVU!

Social Butterfly: BWW Live will chat with SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS' Wesley Taylor next week!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles