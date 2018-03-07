BWW TV Exclusive: Watch the Premiere Episode of Our Newest Web Series, Rachel Unraveled!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the premiere episode of Rachel Unraveled. In this episode, Rachel auditions for an anti-bullying PSA in hopes of launching her career as a successful actress, but her dad gives her an ultimatum. Starring Rachel Ravel, Austin Spero, Olivia Caridi, William Youmans, Jon Rua, Maria-Christina Oliveras. Directed by Ryan Harrington and Isaac Himmelman. Written by Billy Recce, Rachel Ravel, and Austin Spero. Original music and lyrics by Billy Recce.

Watch "Audition" below and be sure to check back next Wednesday for Episode 2!

Created by, written by, and starring Rachel Ravel and Austin Spero, Rachel Unraveled is a musical comedy web series following the real-life Ravel's outlandish alter-ego, a self-proclaimed star with a lot of heart and no talent, as she strives to make it big in the Big Apple. Whether she's dazzling casting directors (Maria-Christina Oliveras, Amélie) with audition songs written by her neighborhood homeless man (Jon Rua, Hamilton, Spongebob), re-enacting Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals shot-by-shot on the streets of Harlem, or taking her food delivery guy hostage, Rachel's blind ambition and (well-intentioned) narcissistic tendencies may not book her Broadway, but they will land her in countless song-filled misadventures scattered across the city.

