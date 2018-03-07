BWW Live Will Chat with SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS' Wesley Taylor Next Week!

Do you have a burning question for Wesley Taylor?

On Tuesday, March 13, (5:30pm EST) BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg is getting up close and personal with SpongeBob Squarepants' most maniacal character. Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskWesBWW.

Tune in on Tuesday at 5:30pm to watch live!

Taylor's Broadway credits include: original cast of The Addams Family; original cast of Rock of Ages (Theatre World Award, OCC Nomination). Second Stage: Little Miss Sunshine. Denver Center: An Act of God. Signature Theatre: Cabaret. American Conservatory Theater: Tales of the City. TV: 'Bobby' on "Smash," "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "One Life to Live," "Looking," "I'm Dying up Here," "Difficult People." Taylor is the Co-Creator/Writer/Star of "Indoor Boys," (HuffPost/Vimeo) "It Could Be Worse," (Hulu/Pivot Tv/Vimeo), "Billy Green" (YouTube). BFA: North Carolina School of the Arts.

Reimagining the beloved Nickelodeon series, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, now playing at Broadway's Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway at West 47th Street), explodes with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy® Award-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau and a Tony Award®-winning design team, this new musical brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. SpongeBob SquarePantsfeatures a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

SpongeBob SquarePants is a one-of-a-kind Broadway musical event with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and a song by David Bowie and by Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.





