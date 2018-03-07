Nathan Lane Rumored to Be in Talks to Star as Willy Loman Opposite Laurie Metcalf

Nathan Lane is currently on Broadway starring in Angels in America on Broadway, reprising his role in London's National Theatre production. Now according to Vulture, Lane may be in the initial stages of taking on an even more classic theatre role: Willy Loman in DEATH OF A SALESMAN.

In his recent interview, Lane hinted that Joe Mantello has his eye on directing the piece with hopes to wrangle recent superstar Laurie Metcalf. There's no sign yet that anything is truly in the works, but fans of Lane may have something this project to look forward to.

Angels in America playwright himself Tony Kushner says of Lane "anyone who cares about American theater should care about seeing Nathan play Willy Loman or James Tyrone. He should be doing Falstaff. He should be doing King Lear, because he just has such an ear for complicated language."

For talk of Lane's current project and more, visit Vulture here.

Nathan Lane appeared most recently in the West End production of Angels in America as Roy M. Cohn, a role he is now reprising on Broadway. Additional Broadway credits include The Front Page, It's Only a Play, Present Laughter, Merlin, Wind in the Willows, Some Americans Abroad, On Borrowed Time, Guys and Dolls, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Love! Valour! Compassion! A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Man Who Came to Dinner, The Producers, The Frogs, The Odd Couple, Butley, November, Waiting for Godot, The Addams Family, and The Nance. Theatre awards include two Tony Awards, five Drama Desk Awards, five Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Obie Awards and an Olivier Award. In 2008 he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame. On television he was last seen as F. Lee Bailey on FX's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story." He has had recurring roles on "Modern Family" and "The Good Wife" as well as many guest appearances. He has received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations, two Daytime Emmy Awards, and the People's Choice Award. Among his many film appearances are Ironweed, The Birdcage (Golden Globe Award nomination, SAG and American Comedy Awards), Frankie and Johnny, The Lion King, Mousehunt, Stuart Little, Nicholas Nickleby, The Producers (Golden Globe nomination), Carrie Pilby and Sidney Hall.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles