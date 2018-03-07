Photo Flash: Get A First Look at the New Broadway Cast of HAMILTON

The new Broadway cast of Hamilton did not throw away their (snap)shot, get an inside look at the founding fathers and co in the latest photos!

Principal roles in Hamilton include Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr; Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington; Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler; James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lexi Lawson as Eliza Hamilton; Michael Luwoye as Alexander Hamilton; Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Schuyler; and Euan Morton as King George.

Completing the Broadway cast are Lauren Boyd, Justin Dine Bryant, Andrew Chappelle, Erin Clemons, Hope Endrenyi, Karla Puno Garcia, Lexi Garcia, Christina Glur, Sean Green, Jr., David Guzman, Jennie Harney, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Roddy Kennedy, Eddy Lee, Carvens Lissaint, Jevon McFerrin, Eliza Ohman, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Rickey Tripp, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Robert Walters, and Donald Webber, Jr.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

